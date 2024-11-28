Lack of cutting edge a ‘concern’ after mixed week of results for Horsham FC

Dominic Di Paola lamented Horsham FC’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal following a mixed week in the Isthmian Premier.

The Hornets beat high-flying Wingate & Finchley 1-0 on Saturday – their first win at the Blues’ home in three years and Horsham’s first league away victory since August – before falling to an agonising 1-0 home loss to Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday.

The Hornets have struggled for goals in recent weeks. Since their thumping 5-0 home win over Whitehawk on October 15, they have scored just four goals in six league games.

And Di Paola admitted the Hornets’ lack of conviction in the final third was a concern.

Ola Ogunwamide shapes to shoot from the penalty spot in Horsham's loss to Folkestone. Pictures by John Lines

He said: “Defensively we’re pretty sound, and we don’t give away too many chances, and we’re dominating the ball, but the challenge is for us to cause teams a little bit more trouble in the attacking third. We need to start hurting teams.

“We just need to work hard in training. We’ve got to get more of an understanding of how we can go and hurt teams. That’s on the management team, but the players have got to deliver.

“We’re going to do loads of work as a management team to try and address what we need to do to improve.

"We’ve watched back the last few games, but it’s hard at the moment because we’re not getting a lot of time to train. We’re constantly recovering on a Thursday. We haven’t really done any proper [tactical] work since Chesterfield.

Reece Myles-Meekums goes for goal

“We’re just doing recovery sessions, but what we need at the moment is some time on the training field to try and implement what we need to do.

“We need to come up with a formula, in that respect. The players are getting in good areas but they aren’t taking their chances.

“I don’t think we're too far off, and we’ve not done too much wrong, but we’re not scoring enough goals.

“That’s the concern at the moment - we’re not punishing teams when we get a chance, and we’re getting done in tight games every time.”

Ola Ogunwamide looks to burst past an Invicta defender

Joel Daly’s second half goal was the difference at Wingate before the luckless Hornets lost to Folkestone.

Horsham skipper Jack Brivio turned a corner into his own net on 42 minutes – before Ola Ogunwamide blazed a second half penalty over.

Di Paola said: “It was a really good away performance [at Wingate]. It was really pleasing to get that result.

“It’s a tough place to go, but I thought we played really well.

Chris Dickson tangles with a Folkestone player

“I was really pleased for the boys. I thought they were excellent.

"If we score the penalty [against Folkestone], I feel like we’d have kicked on again. It’s another poor execution from a penalty. We never really recovered from that.

“Goals change the momentum of games. I use all these clichés, but there’s a reason we use them - they’re factual.

“They scored just before half-time, and I felt we were the better side. We were the dominant team in the first half.

“It’s really unfortunate [the goal]. You watch it back and it’s bounced off Brivs [Brivio] and gone in.

“We then came out [in the second half], got a penalty, and we miss it. It was a carbon copy of the Hastings game at the beginning of the season.

“If we score a goal, the game is ours. We were very dominant over the course of the game, but I don’t want to be one of those managers that says, ‘we had all the chances and possession’, because the only thing that’s important is the win.

“We huffed and puffed, but we never looked like we were going to score. It’s a headache, but we’re going to have to deal with it and sort it out.”

Horsham also saw key men Charlie Hester-Cook and Dan Ajakaiye sustain injuries this week.

Hester-Cook left the field after 22 minutes at Wingate – being replaced by eventual match-winner Daly – while Ajakaiye was taken off after 40 minutes against Folkestone.

Di Paola provided an injury update on the Hornets pair – before admitting he was finding it difficult to keep his players fit and fresh due to Horsham’s congested fixture list.

He added: “He [Ajakaiye] has tweaked his hamstring. As for how bad it is, we’ll know in the next couple of days.

“It’s not ideal. When he came off I felt we lost quite a bit going forward.

“He’s a key player for us when he’s on-song, and he has played really well over the last two or three games.

“It’s really frustrating for him, but hopefully it’s not too long and we can get him back on the pitch as we need him.

“Charlie's not too bad, he just took quite a bad whack to the eye. Our physio said he wasn’t comfortable that it was healed enough for him to play [against Folkestone]. We should have him back on Saturday because we’ve missed him.

“This is the problem when you’re playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday all the time like we are at the moment. It’s making it much harder for us to get recovery into the boys.

“We’ve lost Hammo [James Hammond] to a hamstring injury, Sham [Fenelon] has had a hamstring injury, and it’s just a cumulation of one game after the other all the time.

“Dan, Hammo and Hester-Cook are three big players for us. They’ve missed a few games and when they don’t play we do look like a different side.

“Hopefully we can get a few of them back on the pitch before Christmas.”

Horsham host Bowers & Pitsea this Saturday and go to Billericay Town on Tuesday evening.