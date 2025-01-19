Lacklustre Lewes slump to home defeat to Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes were outclassed by Horsham and saw their winless run extended to seven games in a damaging 2-0 Sussex derby defeat.

In a repeat of the result Lewes faced when they visited the Hornets in October, it was a familiar tale too, with a sizeable crowd bearing witness to a confident Horsham performance that punished the Rooks’ errors.

This time, though, the match was over as a contest by half-time as a James Hammond penalty and Reece Myles-Meekums’ wonder strike gave the visitors a lead which Lewes did not trouble until the final five minutes.

Even then, Lewes’ recovery was a footnote to the story of Horsham’s procession to a genuine title charge, as they narrowed the gap between the Isthmian Premier Division’s first place and fifth to just four points.

Goalmouth action between Lewes and Horsham - picture by James Boyes

Lewes were playing only their second full match of 2025 in the contest and were forced to make changes after a big loss amongst their squad.

Striker Gianluca Botti’s move to National League South side Tonbridge Angels meant that new recruit Lewis Finney made his Isthmian Premier debut in attacking midfield, with captain Danny Bassett reverting to a number nine role.

For Horsham, there were changes too, with Harvey Sparks coming in for Isaac Philpot and Chris Dickson dropping out in favour of a false nine system that used Lucas Rodrigues as the spearhead.

There was no hanging about as both teams sought a big three points, and from the kick-off, Horsham settled into their rhythm with a close-range chance for Ola Ogunwamide.

James Hammond scores from the spot and the Hornets are on their way to their eighth successive win | Picture: James Boyes

Toby Bull foiled the ex-Lewes winger then and was kept busy for much of the first half too, with chances flowing as both teams bypassed the midfield.

While Ogunwamide kept threatening for the Hornets and Charlie Hester-Cook made a couple of excellent runs from midfield, Lewes also had their chances, with Calvin Ekpiteta drawing an early save from Lewis Carey, while Marcus Sablier sent an effort wide and Bassett’s audacious bicycle kick flew over the crossbar.

This made for a brilliantly entertaining derby game in the first 30 minutes, although neither team had created a golden scoring chance.

In the 35th minute, that changed as Rodrigues danced around the right of the box and drove to the byline, with Ethan Kaiser sticking out a leg and tripping up the forward en route.

Referee Robert Harrison pointed to the spot, and ex-Rooks man James Hammond duly converted the penalty into the bottom left corner.

Before Lewes had time to reset, Horsham came again and almost made it two when Ogunwamide swept a low shot in on the counter, with Bull just about holding on under pressure.

In the 42nd minute, however, the Rooks could not hold out again. Lewes were bullied as they tried to play out of the back, with Kaiser being knocked over by Hester-Cook on the halfway line as he tried to pick a pass, and the Hornets swarmed Lewes’ box.

Hester-Cook found Myles-Meekums on the left of the box, and the ex-Brighton and Worthing winger did the rest, curling a beautifully weighted shot around Bull and into the top right corner.

It was a stunning strike worthy of winning any game and seemed to have put the afternoon beyond Lewes, even at 2-0.

Despite Lewes making a tactical change at half-time with Izzy Jones replacing Peter Ojemen to create a clearer back three, this only prompted a minimal reaction.

If anything, the Rooks became easier to attack, with Horsham regularly dispossessing Lewes’ midfielders and trying their luck at goal.

The visitors were under no pressure to create but maintained their levels as they kept Craig Nelson’s side on the back foot for the majority of the half.

Jake Elliott sent a header over the crossbar from a corner, while a fantastic chance fell to Harvey Sparks as the left-back burst into the box and received a pull back, only to stick his shot way over the bar.

Lewes continued to be ragged, misplacing passes and picking up bookings as Sablier and Kaiser grabbed hold of Hornets players, and were getting no closer to a comeback as the match dragged on.

Further changes followed as Hamilton Antonio and new signing Hasson Jalloh joined the fray, but these did little to fight back the yellow and green tide.

As the game entered its last five minutes, the Rooks did at least threaten, with Matty Warren’s fierce strike winning a corner, while Bassett slashed a half-chance wide from the left of the box.

The final moment of note came in the fifth minute of added time as Finney narrowly sent a half-volley over the bar when aiming for the top right corner.

This was as close as Lewes had come all afternoon to scoring, and the Rooks had to admit it was a rare occasion this season when they were comfortably second-best.

Defeat means the Rooks remain 13th in the table, while on a weekend when all but one top-half side won, Horsham stayed 5th as they look ever more likely to seal a play-off spot for the second season running.

Lewes at least have an immediate chance to make amends, with a trip to Whitehawk on Tuesday night. That game – a rearrangement of New Year’s Day abandoned fixture – kicks off at 7:45pm at the Enclosed Ground.

Lewes: Bull; Warren (Morris, 90’), Spinks, Kaiser (Puemo, 67’), Ojemen (Jones, 46’); Sablier, Allen (Antonio, 57’); Ladapo (Jalloh, 67’), Finney, Ekpiteta; Bassett (C).

Horsham: Carey; Harding, Strange, Elliott, Sparks; Agyemang; Hammond (McShane, 83’), Hester-Cook (Daly, 61’); Ogunwamide (Philpot, 83’), Rodrigues (Luer, 69’), Myles-Meekums (Dickson, 74’).