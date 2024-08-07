The new Isthmian League season starts on Saturday – and to say there is plenty of Sussex interest in the south east division is a bit of an understatement.

The division may have lost Chicestter City to the premier division but Broadbridge Heath, Burgess Hill, Eastbourne Town, East Grinstead Town, Lancing, Littlehampton, Steyning Town and Three Bridges will all be doing battle.

That means 14 Sussex derbies for each side among their 42 games – and as ever, it is very hard pre-season to predict who will prosper and who will struggle.

Lancing visit Deal Town for their opener after a summer of great change at Culver Road as Jamie Hollis plots his first season as manager following his promotion that followed Dave Altendorff’s departure to Whitehawk.

The Lancers’ latest recruit is Lewis Lembikisa, described as an agile attacker who has signed after joining up with the club in pre-season, making an immediate impression.

Before that, Charlie Gibson and Shay Matthews were among those retained while former Lancers Jack Langford and Harrison Parker rejoined from Steyning Town and East Grinstead Town.

Other new recruits include Tyrese Sutherland, who was top scorer at Redhill last season, plus defender Owen Spicer on loan from Worthing.

Lancing’s final couple of pre-season results have not been so good but boss Jamie Hollis said: “It's an old cliche but pre-season is never about results, we've been very unfortunate with timings and haven't fielded a full squad yet.

"Our performance v Hastings was promising, bar silly mistakes and the first 45 minutes at Dover was the same. Unfortunately the quality and depth of both opponents were better over the 90 and they picked up the wins - no complaints at all.”

Hollis said he was pleased to add more attacking options to his squad and the new lads had settled in well.

"We're excited for Deal away, we know it won't be an easy place to go,” he said of the league opener.

"They have good crowds that make a noise, they play a type of football that will cause teams problems this year and they've just been promoted so they'll be up for it – but we'll be looking to be us and showing what Lancing FC is about.”

Meanwhile Burgess Hill Town have begun their competitive season with an FA Cup victory – and seem in great shape for the start of the new league season.

Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett’s team are safely through to the preliminary round after Alex Brewer’s acrobatic finish earned a 1-0 extra preliminary round victory away to Spelthorne Sports last Friday night.

They will host fellow Isthmian south east division side Eastbourne Town in the preliminary round on Saturday week, August 17.

But before then comes the important business of the opening of a league seaso which holds high hopes for the Hillians after major strengthening of the squad over the summer.

Lovett was brougtht back to Leylands Park to co-manage with Mansell soon after the end of last season and the pair have been busy moulding a squad they think can challenge at the right end of the Isthmian south east table.

As well as retaining key performers like Marcus Allen, Martyn Box and Dan Perry, the Hillians have recruited well – with Brannon O’Neill arriving from Three Bridges, Ben Pope from Lancing, Tom Chalaye from Steyning and Bobby Price from Horsham to name but four.

It’s also expected that Lewis Taylor, who remains in his coaching role, may play more this season.

Hill kick off the league campaign away to Sevenoaks and it’s set to be a competitive season with seven other Sussex sides joining Hill in the south east division, including promoted Eastbourne Town and Steyning.