Lancing and Wick beaten - but Worthing Women win and Mile Oak are celebrating

Ramsgate 2 Lancing 1

Isthmian south east

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ramsgate took the lead on 31 minutes through James Coyle, and doubled that on 45 minutes when Theo Osinfolarin converted a penalty.

Mile Oak's new ladies' team

In between, Lancing’s leading scorer Louis Veneti had to leave the field with an injury, to be replaced by Ben Bayoko.

The second half saw Marcel Powell come off for Sean Stephenson. Lancing closed the gap on 76 minutes courtesy of an own goal by Tijan Jadama but couldn’t salvage a point.

The Lancing committee felt the referee had an extremely poor game, saying the penalty award was questionable and a number of off the ball infringements by Ramsgate went unpunished by the referee.

Lancing played extremely well for the last 30 minutes forcing the home keeper to pull off vital saves. Right at the death, Lancing were awarded a penalty but Faris Khallouqi failed to beat the keeper.

Worthing Women take on - and beat - Enfield | Picture: Onerebelsview

Lancing players can take encouragement from their performance against a team who have won four and drawn one of their five league games and now sit top

There was high praise for Marcus Allen and Tom Butler who were real rocks at the back.

Mile Oak Football Club’s efforts to establish a women's team has finally come to fruition this season as the team - founded by Ella White and Lauren Wilton - joins WSL Division 2.

Prior to kick-off, flowers were placed in the centre circle, with both teams wearing black armbands and observing a minute's silence in a mark of respect to Her Majesty, The Queen.

Mile Oak took the lead just seven minutes in following a set-piece taken by Chloe Downes resulting in an AFC Ringmer player slicing the ball into her own net.

AFC Ringmer equalised with a close-range goal in the 27th minute from a corner that Oak were unable to clear. Both teams continued to battle on for the remainder of the first half, with the score staying 1-1 at the break.

The second half saw a penalty awarded to Oak following a foul on player Emily Guthrie by the AFC Ringmer keeper. Oak captain Wilton stepped up to take the shot, the power behind it rocketing the ball just over the bar.

A fired-up Oak piled on the pressure and retook the lead on 56 minutes with a cracking shot 20 yards out from Jane Child, the ball flying past the rushing on keeper to make a superb finish.

AFC Ringmer upped their game and created a very tense moment with a goalmouth scramble which Oak finally cleared. Mile Oak's counter-attack was impressive though and saw Emily Guthrie take full advantage of a keeper error and slotted the ball in the net on the 79th minute, taking the score to 3-1.

The final whistle blew and Mile Oak Ladies had won their very first league match 3-1.

Player of the match was Jade Samways

Ladies team manager Terry Wilton said: The ladies battled so hard - even when we were under pressure we stood firm, the ladies deserved the victory.

"The progress they have made as a club in such a short time is absolutely outstanding.

"This win - against a fully established Ringmer ladies side - has given the club a really needed boost in confidence.

"We know there is lots of hard work ahead, but this win is all about the team’s dedication, I am so proud."

Epsom & Ewell 6 Wick 1

SCFL division one

A double air strike sent woeful Wick spiralling to their heaviest defeat under manager Lee Baldwin.

The Dragons were without striker Zac Harris, who was unable to start after his flight home from holiday was postponed by pickets at French traffic control.

And Epsom & Ewell’s opening goal from Zach Powell was a fluke with the Salts defender hitting a hopeful effort from just inside the Wick half which sailed in over the stranded Keelan Belcher.

If they had gone into their dressing room at the break trailing to that solitary effort, Wick may have been able to regroup.

But a penalty converted with the last meaningful kick of the first half left them facing an uphill struggle.

Epsom & Ewell blitzed the visitors with three quick goals after the break and the game was already over when Ronald Kardos fired in a spectacular goal from 23 yards in the 77th minute.

But the Dragons were unable to take any comfort from Kardos’ sweet finish as Epsom & Ewell immediately restored their five-goal advantage.

The defeat knocks Wick off the top on goal difference. Oakwood visit Crabtree in the RUR Cup on Saturday.

In brighter news, Wick’s blazing start to the season has seen them named as August’s Southern Combination Division One team of the month.

The Dragons won four league matches, beating Mile Oak, Worthing United, Montpelier Villa and Forest Row, and the perfect beginning also included a Peter Bentley Cup success at Selsey.

It is the second time this year that the Dragons have won such an award as they were also crowned as the Division One team of the month for February.

Dragons chairman David Phillips said : ‘I am immensely proud that we have been honoured in this way.

‘Lee Baldwin and his coaching team have done an excellent job and the players have been magnificent.

‘It’s obviously vital that these high standards are maintained throughout the season as promotion to the Premier Division is the objective.

‘We don’t want to look back at the beginning of the campaign in frustration, wondering what went wrong and why such a magnificent start was wasted.

'We suffered a couple of setbacks last week but key players were absent for various reasons and I'm convinced we will soon embark on another winning run.'

Shipley 10 Yapton 0

West Sussex Lge Div 1

It seems likely that newly-promoted Yapton will find life rather difficult in Division 1. They were outplayed by their hosts here and could not convert any of their chances.

A double from Becs Bell helped Worthing Women maintain their perfect start as they beat Enfield Town 4-2.

Niamh Anderson and Sophie Humphrey came into the starting line-up.

The game got under way with a chance for Bell after only five minutes. Humphrey won the ball off Sheryce Slater on the left-hand touchline and provided an early opening for Bell but she was denied by goalkeeper Grace Taylor.

Humphrey almost teed up Katie Young at the back post, only for the left-back to drill into the side netting under pressure from Leah Littlechild.

Reds took the lead on 17 minutes when Young played a perfect pass forward for Bell to time her run and beat the offside trap. Her blistering pace took her clear of the Blues backline before breaking into the box and calmly slotting past Taylor.

The hosts soon doubled their advantage thanks to a wonder goal by Georgia Tibble. Turning on a short ball from Ellie Russell, she held off her marker and chipped Taylor, at least thirty yards out.

A wayward clearance by Kelsey Mugford was brought down in an instant by Tibble, allowing Humphrey to force a parry out of Taylor – but Bell was in the right place at the right time to convert her second and Worthing’s third from close range.

Goal number four arrived thanks, once again, to Palmer dissecting the defence with a long ball to Linscer - who’d only been on the pitch a minute for two - to fire beyond Taylor.