Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A goal early in the second half by Louis Veneti earned Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley’s team a 1-0 win over Chichester City in the bank holiday Monday derby at Culver Road.

It was their first league win at the fourth time of asking and fans will hope it sparks a run of form and a climb up the table.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two days before that first league win, Lancing’s tough start to the season continued at Bridges.

x

Tad Bromage and Noel Leighton put the hosts 2-0 up at the break and Kevin Rivera added a third late on.

Lancing came away empty-handed but the players could not be faulted for effort, though there was no real threat on the Bridges goal.

Tom Butler acquitted himself well alongside the very capable Marcus Allen and Mo Zabadne was tigerish in the tackle as usual.

Bridges were combative all over the pitch and did everything they could to disrupt and unsettle Lancing.

Wick take on Whyteleafe in the Vase | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing have no game this weekend but host Cray Valley in the FA Trophy on Saturday, September 10.

Worthing Women beat Dulwich Hamlet 4-2 to top of the London and South East premier division table.

Injury and unavailability forced the hand of manager John Donoghue, leading to starting berths for Katie Young and Becs Bell. Close-season signing Niamh Anderson joined fit-again Molly Thorns among the subs, alongside fellow newcomer Emily Linscer.

The South London visitors started well as Brit Saylor fizzing one over the crossbar

East Preston take on Erith and Belvedere | Picture: Lyn Phillips

For the Reds Ella Newman sent in a shot that bounced just past keeper Saskia Reeves-Priestly’s post.

Mya Powell and Becca May combined well for Hamlet but Ellie Russell was on hand to clear.

Hamlet took the lead when a harmless looking set-piece from Madi Parsonson went uncleared to give Chana Hands the easiest of goals past Lauren Dolbear.

Worthing gradually worked their way into the game and scored twice just before the break.

Worthing Women on the ball v Dulwich | Picture: OneRebelsView

Young’s low cross was tucked home by the graceful touch of Georgia Tibble.

Winning possession straight from kick-off, Bell produced a stunning long-range lob to leave Reeves-Priestly completely stranded from 40 yards out.

Newman set up Bell to make it 3-1- then sub Andersson became the second lady in red to get her name on the scoresheet for the first time.

Dolbear had to be alert to flick away a Parsonson free-kick but the Reds felt aggrieved at an 88th minute spot-kick, converted by Brittany Saylor. But Worthing ran out 4-2 winners.

Wick 1 AFC Whyteleafe 3

FA Vase

Johan van Driel took no satisfaction in scoring on his 26th birthday as Wick crashed out of the Vase at the first hurdle.

The Dragons saw their 100 per cent start to the season evaporate as they were second best to unbeaten AFC Whyteleafe of the Southern Counties East at Crabtree Park.

The visitors brought a large following from their Surrey base and scored three goals in 13 second-half minutes.

Van Driel headed in a 90th minute corner at the back post to give the final score a touch of respectability but the Dragons captain admitted: “It was good to score on my birthday, but it doesn’t disguise the disappointment at losing though.

“We would have enjoyed a couple of games in the Vase but it wasn’t to be. ‘Fair play to Whyteleafe, they took their chances and defended well.”

Wick could point to being without leading scorer Dave Crouch with new signing Zac Harris, snapped up from Littlehampton, and central defender Ryan Barratt also unavailable.

Dragons defender Nathan Hawker played well in his first match of the season following a shoulder injury and SCFL division one leaders Wick will expect to bounce back when they return to league action at home to Chessington & Hook United on Saturday.

East Preston 0 Erith & Belvedere 9

FA Vase first qualifying round

The ten men of East Preston were not able to stop a superb Erith and Belvedere team in the Vase when they were hit for nine without reply.