Lancing boss Jamie Hollis can see his team making progress – but knows they need to cut out their habit of conceding late goals.

The Lancers led 2-1 late on at Littlehampton last Tuesday only to draw 2-2 – and were holding Margate at 1-1 at Culver Road on Saturday but let in a late winner.

Those results have left then 20th in the Isthmian south east table ahead of Sunday’s visit to Three Bridges.

Hollis said: “The Littlehampton game was frustrating – to be so close to a deserved three points but come away with one is always gutting.

Lancing celebrate their goal v Margate but they ended up defeated 2-1 | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"Littlehampton had chances and we got away with it at times but equally we had chances – it was disappointing to not finish them, Mac Chisholm (Golds keeper) was outstanding.

“Teams will struggle there and I hope things pick up for Mitch and George.

"Against Margate we conceded chances but dealt with them very well. Our lads were superb, dominant in large spells, threatening going forward but just lacking that final moment.

"It took quality off the bench to change the game for them – that’s a big difference with some in this league.

“Conceding late in two games isn’t a fluke; there’s a reason for it and we will address that as staff. But I’m really pleased with the group, the foundations are nearly complete.”

In midweek Hollis’ men won 3-1 at home to Mile Oak in the Sussex Senior Cup. Late goals by Noel Fisher, Shay Brendan Leahy and Lewis Lembikisa turned round a 1-0 deficit.