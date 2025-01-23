Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finn Holter saved a George Taggart penalty and Harrison Parker was sent off as ten-man Lancing endured another night of struggle.

Whilst it was a considerable improvement from Saturday’s capitulation at high-flying Sittingbourne, where they lost 8-1, Sam Morgan’s side were beaten again as in-form Bridges powered to a fourth successive win.

It leaves the Lancers three points ahead of fellow strugglers Littlehampton near the bottom of the table, but the Golds have a game in hand, having battled to a draw at mid-table Eastbourne Town.

This was a promotion six-pointer last term but the two sides are heading in opposite directions twelve months on. It took only three minutes for the opener to arrive as Ben Holden stabbed in from close range after Lancing failed to clear a fourth quick-fire corner.

Lancing in recent action against Herne Bay | Picture: Stephen Goodger

And ex-Lancer Reece Hallard rubbed further salt into the wounds when the wonderfully named Bryan Villavicencio set him up to slam in a second nine minutes further on.

Lancing did have openings of their own though, notably through Alex Laing and Harry Heath whom were both denied by good goalkeeping from Holter.

Five minutes before the break and the Lancers, quite literally, were handed a route back into the tie. Heath’s shot struck Hallard on the arm and referee Peter Conn quickly pointed to the spot.

In keeping with Lancing’s troubles, though, Holter plunged low to his left to paw out Taggart’s spot kick and then turn away Heath’s follow up.

It proved the turning point of the tie, and a lack of potency in front of goal is a major reason for this side’s lowly league position.

With the events at Sittingbourne still fresh in the memory, another collapse seemed in the offing but, to their credit, the visitors restored some pride in a healing second half.

Kevin Rivera slammed in a third having been set up by Noel Leighton, but – that aside – the Lancers deserved a goal for their efforts.

Laing fired wide, substitute Leon Moore went close from distance and top goalscorer Harry Heath was crowded out as he shaped to shoot in a good spell for the visitors.

The Lancers were desperate to give our supporters something to cheer and came closest ten minutes from the end. Charlie Gibson’s corner wasn’t properly cleared and after an untidy scramble in the box, fell to Alex Plummer, Lancing’s best player on the night. Plummer flicked the ball back in but, despite strong appeals it had crossed the line, the referee said no.

As if to compound Lancing’s misery, Harrison Parker was sent off in the closing minutes when he lunged in on substitute Tegan Freeman - his second red card this season. It all came to epitomize a team lacking in confidence and struggling at both ends of the pitch.

Centre-back Jack Meeres only returned to the club in December but has left for Lewes.

Lancing face East Grinstead, whom they have beaten twice already this season, in a crucial game at Culver Road on Saturday.