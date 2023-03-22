There were setbacks this week for Lancing in the Isthmian south east division, Worthing Women in the London & SE regional premier and Wick in the SCFL Division 1 Cup. Find out how they got on in the reports below...

VCD 1 Lancing 0

Isthmian south east

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A below par performance by Lancing allowed the Vickers to close the gap between the two sides to two points.

Georgia Tibble steps up to score from the spot v Ebbsfleet | Picture: One Rebels View

The Vickers still sit in 17th spot in the table – in the top of two relegation play-off spots – with Lancing slipping down to 15th and still with work to do to make sure they avoid any peril come the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first effort on goal came on seven minutes from VCD’s Muraino Banjoko, who worked an opening on the edge of the box but missed the target.

It took Lancing 16 minutes before they mounted any threatl. Mo Juwara fed Reece Hallard and continued his run into the box and as the ball came back to him, he curled an effort over the bar.

Marcel Powell was faring well on the right but two good opportunities were spurned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing in recent action against East Grinstead - they lost 1-0 at VCD last time out | Picture: Stephen Goodger

A long punt up field from VCD keeper Jordan Gilmore had Mo Zabadne backpedalling to halt a wide man getting in behind. He was booked for holding on to his man.

On 27 minutes, a rare mishit clearance from Gregor Shaw led to the game’s only goal. His pass reached an unmarked Vickers player who heaed it behind the Lancing defenders and into space between them and Shaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The keeper tried desperately to reach the ball but he was beaten to it by Soul Kader ,who calmly lobbed the keeper.

Zabadne got on the wrong side of the referee again and boss Dean Cox wisely withdrew Zabadne, bringing on Will Berry.

Lancing came close to cancelling out the lead when Mo Juwara burst down the left, delivering a cross. Unaware that Finn Daniels-Yeoman was well positioned behind him Kane Louis attempted a difficult shot on the turn which he could not execute.

The half came to a close with Lancing again failing to capitalise on strong play by Juwara, holding off two defenders on the byline, before laying a perfect pass into the path of Modou Jammeh with a clear sight of goal. But the chance went begging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing came out strongly in the second half. Powell and Reece Hallard set up Juwara but he put it over. VCD were on top but Marcus Allen and Tom Butler were defending superbly.

Lancing made their first substitution close to the hour with Louis replaced by Tyrone Madhani.

Lancing created another opportunity on 65 minutes. Powell’s cross reached Hallard who played the ball back in for Daniels-Yeoman but he was not able to make good contact.

Lancing were thankful to Butler blocking a goalbound shot. On 67 minutes Daniels-Yeoman made way for Darius Goldsmith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juwara’s driving runs led to a couple of corners but VCD dealt with them comfortably.

Shaw was put under pressure from a back pass and was quickly closed down but he displayed his skill on the ball to clear.

Shaw was tested once more before the final whistle but managed to sae a shot with his outstretched leg.

Lancing’s final attempt to draw level came from a free kick from Mthunzi but it was straight into the arms of the home keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing have now lost 10 games this season to a single-goal margin and will be keen to recover when they host Three Bridges on Saturday.

DAVE WILMOTT

Worthing 1 Ebbsfleet 3

London & SE Women's premier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing’s unbeaten league run finally came to an end on Sunday – and their 3-1 loss at home to leaders Ebbsfleet leaves them five points behind the Kent side in the race for the title.

By half time, Worthing were trailing by 3-0, although the scoreline did not reflect the performance.

Chloe Lelliot and Gemma Worsfold forced two great saves from the Ebbfleet keeper.

A consolation goal from a second half penalty by Georgia Tibble saw a final result of 3-1 to Ebbsfleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GARETH NICHOLAS

Wick 1 Forest Row 2

SCFL Division 1 Cup

Wick manager Lee Baldwin has issued a rallying call to his battered Dragons ahead of Saturday’s huge play-off battle with Dorking Wanderers B at Crabtree Park (2pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wick were on the wrong end of a Division 1 Cup upset when they were deservedly beaten by lowly Forest Row in a match which saw five players sent off in the final nine minutes.

The sloppy Dragons trailed 2-0 at half-time with Ross Jones and Joseph Bedford making the most of defensive lapses.

But Wick were back in the quarter-final tie when sub Jake Hawker reduced the arrears from close range with half an hour remaining.

A competitive match took a turn the worse when Frow players Sean Banks and Adam Dawes and Dragons striker Dave Crouch were sent off with nine minutes of normal time to go following a needless bust-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest Row’s Sam Stewart received a straight red for a foul on James Thurgar, who also left the pitch following a second yellow.

Wick couldn’t make the most of their extra man advantage despite intense pressure during nearly nine minutes of added time and Baldwin admitted: “We blew a big chance to reach the semi-finals.

“We were too arrogant from the start and deserved to be behind at the break. If I’m honest it could have been worse.