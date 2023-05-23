Lancing FC boss hopes eight will be great as new-look squad takes shape

New Lancing FC manager David Altendorff is busy strengthening his Culver Road squad – and has announced EIGHT new recruits in a matter of days.

Altendorff has taken over the Isthmian south east outfit following previous manager Dean Cox’s switch to Burgess Hill – which has seen Cox sign a number of the players who served him for the Lancers.

But as Marcus Allen, Reece Hallard, Finn Yeomans-Daniel and Tyrese Mthunzi leave Lancing, there are plenty of new arrivals too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest to join are three players from one of the manager’s former clubs, Newhaven FC – Lukas Franzen-Jones, Charlie Bennett and Jack Meeres.

Lukas Franzen-Jones, Charlie Bennett and Jack Meeres are welcomed by Dave Altendorff | Picture: Lancing FC

Altendorff said: “Lukas was a player in high demand and I know that he has turned down big offers elsewhere to join the project over at Lancing. He is a really classy forward player that knows where the back of the net is and is also a great lad too”

“Charlie scored 10 goals last season from midfield and is as good without the ball as he is with it. His passing range, arial ability and work rate will be a major asset to the side this season”.

“Jack for me is an extremely underrated player. He is a great size for a defender, can head the ball, is excellent in duals and always has a calm and composed frame of mind at the back. I’m delighted to work with him again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio’s arrival came after brothers Dan and James Hull made the same move.

Alex Laing, Andrew Briggs and Alex Plummer are welcomed by the boss

Dan made 41 appearances for Ashford Utd as they reached the Isthmian south east play off final in 2022. The former Hastings man has also featured for Bexhill Utd and can operate at both full-back and centre half. Forward player James was a member of the Hastings Utd side that achieved promotion to step three in 2022 and featured 31 times in the Isthmian premier division in 22-23.

Altendorff said: “I am really excited to bring in both James and Dan. Again, they tick a lot of the criteria that I am looking for, including experience at this level and the ability to play in a number of different positions.

"Both players also bring with them a tremendous work ethic and positive attitude which is vital in terms of the application I want to see in training sessions and matches. I’m sure that both players will quickly become fans favourites here at Culver Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on board at Lancing for 23-24 are forward Alex Laing and midfielders Andrew Briggs and Alex Plummer.

Laing chipped in with 24 goal contributions last season for Hayward’s Heath Town FC while Briggs represented East Grinstead FC on 41 occasions. Altendorff worked with Plummer at Newhaven FC before bringing him over to Loxwood where he was swiftly made captain.

Altendorff said: “I am delighted to secure the signatures of Laingy, Plums and Briggsy. They all had a number of options on the table so the fact that they have chosen Lancing next season says a lot about the direction we are going in and the ambition we have as a club.

"I think it was important to bring in players with Isthmian level experience and both Briggsy and Laingy arrive having played at this level for some period. Andrew is technically as good as I have seen and will be a major provider of goals and assists this season I’m sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad