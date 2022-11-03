Lancing FC boss: Three straight wins? Great but we won't dine out on it

Tom Butler’s goal was enough to see off Corinthian on Saturday – their third league win on the trot.

Walsh said: “it has been fantastic these past few wins, something the boys have been working extremely hard to achieve.

"We’ve been defensively sound and good in front of goal which make for a strong combination. We won’t, however, dine on that success - it’s important to keep maintaining high standards and recognise opportunities to improve.

"Earlier in the season, we weren’t getting the wins but the performances and some results were positive, picking up draws against some large clubs.

"It’s a very difficult league and no games are easy so the fact we’ve picked up a few wins on the bounce is brilliant and something we wish to continue.

"It is a largely changed squad from last season. We wanted to keep a lot of the boys but some wanted a new challenge – which is okay – but we’re extremely happy with the recruitment over the summer and have a settled side.

"It’s hard to single out players who’ve made a difference as they have all added certain things. Everyone knows their role and this is something that’s been a huge plus this season. We stayed up last season and we want to improve on this.”