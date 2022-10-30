Lancing FC hit top half of table - 35 pictures from their Isthmian win over Corinthian
Lancing FC won their third straight Isthmian south east division game – beating Corinthian 1-0 at Culver Road.
By Steve Bone
3 minutes ago
Thomas Butler got the game’s only goal just before the break and the win takes Lancing up to a season-high 10th place in the table. See Stephen Goodger’s photos from the match on this page and those linked and see what Lancers joint boss Alex Walsh has to say about the side’s recent form in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.
