In front of a bumper gate of 347 at Culver Road, Lancing ensured their survival in the Isthmian League for a second season with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Sittingbourne.

Things could not have begun better as Lancing stunned their opponents with a goal inside two minutes. Leading scorer Reece Hallard latched on to a well flighted ball over the top of the Sittingbourne defence and wasted no time in getting a shot away which flew beyond the reach of keeper Alfie Rogers.

Lancing were indebted to the safe hands and agility of keeper Alieu Secka, who held everything that came his way.

Lancing increased their lead on 56 minutes – after some good build-up play along the left flank, the ball was laid into the path of Darius Goldsmith who unleashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Lancing celebrate a goal against Sevenoaks earlier in the season - and it's been a campaign that's ended in their highest ever league finish | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing had to withstand some intense pressure from the visitors but their back four of Will Berry, Marcus Allen, Tom Butler and Mo Juwara were in commanding form, assisted by Finn Daniels-Yeoman and Goldsmith denying Sittingbourne the opportunity to break through the middle.

Sittingbourne's pressure paid off with a fine finish from Chaynie Burgin on 81 minutes but Lancing killed off any doubts about their ability to secure all three points with a third goal in added time. Kane Louis, on as a sub, held the ball up well on the left before finding Hallard with a fine pass.He delivered another stunning finish into the bottom corner.

So Lancing finish the season on a high ,securing 13th place in the table, the highest finish they have ever achieved.