Lancing FC pleased with build-up to second Isthmian League season

The Lancers have had plenty of changes since the end of last season, when they needed a promotion/relegation play-off win at home to Newhaven to preserve their Isthmian south-east status.

As we have reported, Dale Hurley has replaced Kane Louis as Walsh’s fellow joint manager, with Louis planning to concentrate on playing.

A number of new faces have been added to the squad – although Liam Hendy and Will Berry have both made the switch to Littlehampton Town, newly promoted to Lancing’s step four division.

Lancing on the attack against Lewes / Picture: Stephen Goodger

On Saturday Lancing lost 4-0 at home to Lewes in a pre-season friendly at sunny Culver Road. But joint boss Walsh says preparations for the new campaign are going smoothly.

"Yes pre-season going well,” he told the Herald and Gazette. "We’ve had a lot of people come to training this season, as many other clubs have too, from speaking to other managers.

"The boys have come back in good shape and are working hard to be even better. We’ve been averaging around 35 at training but obviously now trying to tighten the group up ready for the 22-23 season ahead.”

Walsh said the management learned a lot from the defeat o Isthmian premier side Lewes. “Like them we also had a mixture of players with some triallists involved,” Walsh added.

"We showed moments of quality but it came down to a few more errors from us that was punished by the step three side. But I’m glad they brought a strong side as we learnt a lot more than we would have done if they’d brought all trialists.”