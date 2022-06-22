Lancing FC reveal signings - and new under-18 team

All home matches will be played at Culver Road and training will be alongside our first team on Tuesday evenings. It comes as Lancing’s first team look to build on their survival in the Isthmian south east division.

The club said: “We are searching for enthusiastic under-18s looking to further their development and ultimately challenge for first team football. James Taylor and Sam Timms will form our under-18 management team.

Reece Hallard is one of the new faces at Lancing FC

"First team managers Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley will be available for trials and at training alongside under-18s on Tuesday evenings. Contact James Taylor at [email protected] for trial dates and to register your initial interest.”

Meanwhile Walsh and Hurley have been busy adding to the first team ranks for the new Isthmian campaign.

From last season’s squad, the Lancers have announced Finn Daniels-Yeoman, Kane Louis, now concentrating solely on playing, Mo Zabadne and Darius Goldsmith are staying with the club.