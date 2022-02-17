Lancing FC's unbeaten run ends - Worthing Women hold Fulham - Wick are winners

Corinthian 1 Lancing 0

Isthmian south east

After a run of five games without defeat, Lancing were high on confidence going to Corinthian – but mindful of the challenge from a team who won 3-0 at Culver Road earlier in the season.

Worthing FC Women take on Fulham / Picture: OneRebelsView

Unfortunately, Lancing failed to live up to their recent form and lost by a single goal.

Alieu Secka was back in goal after recovering from injury, while there was a recall for Mo Zabadne at right back and Harrison Parker deputising as centre back, alongside Liam Hendy.

Neither side could establish any sort of rhythm or sustain possession early on.

Corinthian had a couple of efforts on goal. The first was from Josh James, following a free kick, but it was weak. The next came after enterprising attacking play by Jack Mahoney, playing a quick one-two before forcing Secka to make a good save.

Lancing couldn't find their goal touch at Corinthian / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Zabadne was robbed of the ball as he attempted to advance from deep, and Frankie Morgan could not profit thanks to some good defending.

Mo Juwara was dispossessed near the halfway line but Lancing averted the danger at the expense of a corner, which was to prove costly as Ryan Sawyer rose high to head the ball into the far corner from a few yards out.

Lancing managers Alex Walsh and Kane Louis made changes to try to turn things around in the second half, in which they would be playing up the slope. On came Andrew Dalhouse and Modou Jammeh.

The fresh legs worked to a degree but the Hoops continued to hustle and bustle, winning 50/50 challenges to prevent Lancing from building up any meaningful attacking play.

Lancing were still proving to be vulnerable to the quick counter attack and were fortunate that Corinthian were not making the most of their opportunities.

Oscar Housego missed a good chance to increase the Hoops’ lead, when well placed, curling his effort wide.

There were bright spots for Lancing. Matt Daniel and Juwara linked well on Lancing’s left and looked to threaten the Hoops goal but some sound defending enabled the defence to close the attack down.

Dalhouse did well to control the ball and set up Darius Goldsmith for an attempt on goal but his effort from long distance was too high.

The hosts were reduced to ten men when Housego was guilty of serious foul play for a tackle, which brought Hendy to the ground, and he was shown a red card.

The Lancing goal had a charmed life when a cross from the right rolled across the face of the goal with no one in position to apply the finishing touch.

Zabadne earned himself a booking for a rash tackle and, immediately afterwards, he was withdrawn – with another attacker, Destiny Ojo coming on to try and use his pace to get in behind the home defence.

Lekan Majoyegbe received a yellow on 88 minutes, followed two minutes later by Charles Edmundson, who had only just arrived on the pitch as a replacement for Mahoney and, to complete the fall from grace, Jack Holland joined his team mates with his booking on 90 minutes.

The Hoops proved resilient enough to prevent Lancing from capitalising on the extra man and were able to hold on to their lead.

Lancing remain in 17th place and host East Grinstead on Saturday.

Fulham Women 0 Worthing Women 0

Worthing Women continued their unbeaten run with a well earned point against Fulham - a team third in the table.

The match was played in tough weather conditions and the team focused on their roles and played positive football.

Next up for Worthing this Sunday is an away league game against Millwall Lionesses.

In the next round of the League Cup Worthing will host Dartford on Sunday, February 27 (3pm).

Wick 2 Mike Oak 1

SCFL division one

Wick strikers Dave Crouch and Conor Bull shone under the Friday night lights at Crabtree Park as they propelled the Dragons to a third straight Division One success.

Lee Baldwin’s team have taken 12 of the last 15 points available and are starting to discover the consistency which their exciting play has lacked this season.

The defining aspect of their campaign has been a refusal to buckle under adversity and once again the Dragons showed character after falling behind.

Visitors Mile Oak enjoyed the better of the first half and went into the interval with a lead through Zack Haulkham’s 26th minute penalty. But a tactical switch to a 3-5-2 formation made all the difference as Wick proceeded to take control after the restart.

Crouch equalised in the 58th minute when he pounced on an error by Michael Gould to clinically roll the ball into the net from eight yards.

That swung the momentum and the Dragons took the lead three minutes later when Crouch turned provider, setting up Bull to round off a flowing move with a slick finish at the Condemned Tree End.

Wick goalkeeper Ryan Maskell produced two exceptional saves to preserve the lead but Wick deserved the victory which lifts them into the top half of the division.

“We lost every midfield battle in the first half but made a change in formation and looked a proper side after the break,” said manager Baldwin. “We were without Ben Gray in attack but scored a couple of great goals and are looking forward to extending our winning run.”

Northbrook 1 Delunited 0

West Sussex Div 2 South

The top three teams in the West Sussex Football League Division 2 South all

gained maximum points on Saturday.

Leaders Nortbrook retained their four-point advantage by means of a

28th-minute penalty awarded for a handling offence, with Hayden Briggs converting.

This followed end-to-end play with little to choose between the sides, although Northbrook’s second half superiority should have produced a wider winning margin.

Yapton 3 Optimus 4

West Sussex Div 2 South

Yapton trailed 3-0 at half-time after facing a strong wind and drew level at 3-3 – but a late mix-up in defence near the end caused their downfall.

Josh Dean and Jamie Goord started the recovery with fine goals and Cameron Coe flicked on a cross that caused an Optimus own goal.

But all the effort was wasted when they conceded that late goal.

Angmering Res 9 Yapton Res 2

West Sussex Div 4 South

Against the wind Yapton were overwhelmed and were 5-0 down at the break, even though former star players Haydn Aldred and Michael Woolston had recently re-joined.

They each scored, with Dan Gill setting up Aldred and Aldred making the opening for Woolston. But Angmering proved too strong and scored four more.