Lancing hit back - Mullets beat Mavericks - Worthing Women stay unbeaten

Lancing 1 VCD Athletic 1

Isthmian south east

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancing produced another late show to claim a valuable point against VCD.

Arundel celebrate a goal in their SCFL Division 1 Cup win over Worthing Utd / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Kane Louis and Isaiah Corrie came into the side and there was a place on the bench for newcomer Alfie Hall.

Youssef Bamba waswide on the right for VCD was quick out of the blocks in early attacks. At the other end Lorenzo Lewis and Corrie tried to trouble the visitors.

Mo Zabadne had to be at his best to contain the threat posed by Anthony Adesite.

Arundel v Worthing Utd in pictures.

Worthing Women at Aylesford / Picture: OneRebelsView

With 16 minutes gone Adesite hit a powerful shot which brought a great double save from Alieu Secka.

Louis was operating as a targetman and finding supporting players with some clever first touches.

Mod Jammeh was linking well with Louis and getting into some good positions in and around the penalty area.

VCD’s Kiki Oshiaja picked up a caution.

Lewis struck a low hard free kick beyond the wall but keeper Sam Mott got down well to save.

Kevin Lisbie, ex-Charlton Athletic pro and the holder of 10 international caps for Jamaica, was a threat for VCD but couldn’t find his range.

Darius Goldsmith struck a free kick into the heart of the penalty area but it evaded everyone.

Mod Jammeh and Louis combined well to give Jammeh the chance to turn inside his marker and set himself to shoot but he was quickly closed down.

Will Berry at got in a header towards goal which was well saved by Mott.

On 62 minutes, Bamba managed to get in a cross to the edge of the box and Lisbie had time to pick his spot, firing the ball home via Secka’s right upright.

Lisbie’s involvement ended a minute later after a mid-air clash with Lewis.

On 66 minutes there was a debut for Hall, coming on for Corrie and Matt Daniel replaced Louis.

Some fresh legs helped Lancing to build up some momentum and on 78 minutes this paid dividends as Harrison Parker was set in behind on Lancing’s left.

He rapidly reached the byline before hitting a low hard cross into the six-yard box, where Daniel’s striker’s instinct put him in the right place for a straightforward tap-in.

Now it was anyone’s game.

Lancing showed once again they finish strongly and Finn Daniels-Yeoman tried to pick out Lewis in one attack but the pass was overhit.

Hall set up a couple of half-chances but neither side could find a winner.

Lancing are 17th, two points behind Whitehawk in 14th, level with East Grinstead but with a superior goal difference.

Lancing go to Hythe Town this weekend.

DAVE WILMOTT

Aylesford Ladies 1 Worthing FC Women 1

In their last away match of the season Worthing kept their 2022 unbeaten league run going.

The team were exceptional in keeping and passing the ball.

Aylesford Ladies scored first and Rebecca Bell equalised for Worthing.

The last game of the season is at home this Sunday (3pm) to league leaders Ashford Town.

The team will appreciate your support on Sunday as they celebrate their exceptional first season in the premier division.

Arundel 4 Worthing Utd 2

SCFL Div 1 Cup QF

The Mavericks were knocked out of the cup on a sunny afternoon at Arundel’s Mill Road.

Interim manager Bill Clifford was forced to shuffle the pack as both regular centre-backs were missing,

The Mavericks started well, pegging Arundel back. Callum Thoms took a succession of corners, but missed chances proved costly.

Against the run of play, Arundel took the lead in the 41st minute when Nat Monk, unmarked at the far post, drilled the ball into the net.

Three minutes later they doubled their lead when Mavericks keeper MacCauley Scott allowed Ollie Hawkins to tap in.

Mavericks’ captain Dean Sherwood almost cut the deficit in the 53rd minute, but saw his free-kick from long distance tipped over the bar by Arundel keeper Pa-Ali Susso.

The Mavericks were given a lifeline in the 72nd minute with a penalty that Thoms stepped up and dispatched.

Arundel made it 3-1 in the 78th minute when Scott dropped the ball from a corner and Ollie Humphries rifled home. Things got worse for the Mavericks when Arundel’s Kenzie Oatway scored.

Another successful Thoms penalty at the death was no more than a consolation, and the Mavericks’ only chance of silverware this term has gone.

This Saturday, the Mavericks are home to Selsey.

KEITH PERRYMAN

Northbrook 5 Rudgwick Res 1

Chichester Charity Cup SF

Northbrook registered an impressive success against Rudgwick Reserves to reach the final of the Chichester Charity Cup.

Out of action for 16 weeks due to injury, marksman Connor Pomeroy netted twice on his return to give Northbrook a 3-0 interval lead.

The other first half scorer was Lewis Rubano, with Todor Bankov and Luke Tate adding further goals in the second half when Rudgwick made their solitary reply. Jordan Jones excelled Northbrook.

The final is on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, at Arundel FC against Bognor Unicorn Res.

Yapton 4 Dell Utd 4

West Sussex Div 2S

Yapton’s inability to replicate good first-half performances was never so evident as in this memorable clash.

In the first minute, Yapton went ahead when Josh Dean converted a Marcus Sanders cross. Two minutes later Cameron Coe made it 2-0 and by the 35th minue it was 4-0 as Frankie Walsh grabbed the third and Coe the fourth.