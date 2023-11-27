Lancing hold Sittingbourne in battle of Isthmian south east form sides

There was nothing to separate Lancing and Sittingobourne, who played out a 0-0 Isthmian south east division draw at Culver Road.

These two teams last met on the final day of the 21/22 season when Lancing crowned a fine season with a 3-1 win, thanks to goals from Reece Hallard (2) and Darius Goldsmith. But, on current form, Sittingbourne presented a formidable challenge.

Undefeated in the League since a 3-2 defeat by Cray Valley on 12 August, they came into this game on the back of three wins, overcoming Ashford, Three Bridges and Chichester. However, they would have been mindful of Lancing’s form, with wins against Three Bridges and Broadbridge Heath in their previous two outings.

Lancing were fortunate not to be punished within minutes of the start after a couple of stray passes. Lancing recovered the ball from the first error and had Louis Rogers to thank for rescuing his side, getting down quickly to palm the ball away just as a Sittingbourne striker was about to pull the trigger.

The Lancing defence tightened up and coped superbly with some direct and speedy attacking play and were able to repel high balls into the box with some powerful headed clearances.

Knory Scott, back at Culver Road after representing Bermuda overseas, was looking lively with some delightful first touches and initiating some good build-up play. A promising break down the left saw him combine with Harry Heath, with Heath playing the ball back to Scott in position to put in a strike on goal, which was deflected behind for a corner.

The left flank was a promising avenue for Lancing with some precision passing from Sam Bull finding Heath, Dan Hull or Lukas Franzen-Jones ready and willing to receive the ball. Bull was showing a good range of passes switching the ball from the left to Alex Laing on the opposite wing.

Lancing were enjoying a good spell looking solid defensively and competing well in the midfield. Andrew Briggs was enjoying some good possession dropping deep to pick the ball up and spreading the play. He was strong on the ball, resisting challenges and advancing into the Sittingbourne half. A Briggs pass set up Laing for a good drive which keeper Bobby Mason was able to keep out palming the ball downwards.

George Taggart was showing his ability to keep the ball, and, despite attempts to close him down, skilfully pirouetted away, with the ball seemingly glued to his left foot, launching himself towards the opposition final third. There was anticipation from one promising move as it looked as if Heath had timed a run into the box perfectly to get on the end of a pass from Taggart but the ball was slightly overhit and a good chance fell away.

Lancing had to defend a number of dangerous free-kicks but Charlie Bennett, Jack Meeres, Bull and Dan Hull were dominant in the air. Sittingbourne did come close with one header from a corner and one from a free-kick but on both occasions the ball was glanced wide. Sittingbourne finished the half strongly and Rogers was called into action twice, getting down to his left to keep the ball out and preventing an almost certain goal by closing down an attacker before he could apply the finishing touch.

Lancing had the final first-half say with a free-kick being awarded when Laing was brought down as he was motoring forward from deep. Meeres rose well to meet the free kick but could not keep it down.

Lancing began the second half brightly with their attacking play being frustrated with fouls against Franzen-Jones and Briggs. Lancing’s best chance to take the lead occurred with the half barely ten minutes old. Scott used the ball well to pick out Franzen-Jones who adroitly turned the ball goal wards to Laing. There was only the keeper in his way and a couple of yards to the goal but he snatched at the ball and his effort lacked any real power.

This turned out to be Lancing’s best opportunity to go in front, although Laing was later to come close with a free-kick which was heading for the goal until deflected over. This had been awarded when a back pass to keeper Mason bounced off him, striking his hand outside the area, and this earned him a caution.

Lancing continued to keep up the attacking momentum, with Franzen-Jones coming close with a couple of headers. A cross driven into the box by Bennett led to two efforts on goal. The first came back to Scott who reacted quickly but his effort just shaded the wrong side of the upright. Lancing’s tails were up and Alex Laing was driving forward at every opportunity.

One good break, cutting in from the right, ended with a delivery to Franzen-Jones who laid it off to Laing, who had continued his run and produced a well-struck effort on goal. Shortly afterwards Laing made another bursting run but was brought down with a heavy tackle from Chris Arthur for which he received red card with 19 minutes left of the 90.

Sittingbourne shaped up to hold on to a point but Lancing hoped to take advantage of the extra man. Fresh legs can help, so on came Alex Plummer for Scott on 74 minutes. Laing was still full of running and had another shot on target which Mason saved. Briggs tried his luck with a well struck effort from 30 yards but it rose as it neared the goal and cleared the cross bar.

The last throw of the dice by David Altendorff was to give a debut to former Brighton academy player Eliot Jenks, with Heath, who had performed well after a few weeks’ injury lay-off, coming off. One final attempt from Lancing came from a Bennett cross which reached Laing and he curled into the box where it was met by a header from Franzen-Jones met which flew narrowly over the bar.

Sittingbourne were probably the happier team, managing to see out almost 30 minutes with only ten men. Lancing had their opportunities and it only needed one moment of composure in front of goal to secure three points. This was nevertheless an all-round good performance.

Sam Bull. was named MoM.