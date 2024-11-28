Lancing hunted down by Bears - Wick gain creditable point at Heath

Lancing lost their latest Sussex derby in the Isthmian south east division as Broadbridge Heath won 2-0 at rainy Culver Road with a goal in each half, writes Dave Wilmott.

Before the game, new manager Sam Morgan had continued his recruitment to try to strengthen the squad and lift Lancing up the table.

The squad included former South Park forward Blake Loyza and former Lancing favourite Harry Heath, recently an Alford player, in the starting line-up. Other recent signings Emmanuel Abudiore, an ex Hertford Town and Haywards Heath player, Etienne Frimpong, formerly a Whitehawk defender, and Joe Thomas, of Phoenix, were on the bench.

With Harrison Parker banned, Harry Docherty dropped back to partner Sam Bull as Lancing's centre back pairing.

Lancing in action v Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Stephen Goodger

A gale-force wind courtesy of Storm Bert showed itself in the first couple of minutes as the ball deviated away from Alex Laing as he tried to clear it, causing him to miss his connection ,the ball falling invitingly for a Bears player but his snatched effort going wide.

Lancing were making promising inroads along the right flank with Ta'shae Andall-Gibbons linking well with Noel Fisher and Shay Matthews. Andall-Gibbons sent Fisher clear and he drove the ball hard into the six-yard box and ,somehow, neither a Lancing forward nor Bears defender could apply a touch.

Loyza gave early signs he had the strength to trouble defenders, showing pace, energy and physical strength as he out-fought powerful ex-Lancer Kyle Sim.

Lancing were awarded a free-kick when Shay Matthews was brought down in the Bears half. But Lancing failed to make the most of this and a number of free-kicks and corners.

Andall-Gibbons hit a low drive which was well held by keeper William Eastwood and Loyza set up Fisher who forced a good save from Eastwood.

Ex-Lancers Mark Goldson and Callum Dowdell were keeping the home defence on their toes and making Alieu Secka work. Dowdell had Secka getting down low to keep out one effort.

Fisher was brought down by Sim, which earned him a caution. Heath opened up the Bears right with an exquisite pass to Charlie Gibson. His fine cross was turned beyond the far post for a corner. Gibson’s corner was extremely close to going in just under the cross bar.

With 38 minutes gone, the Bears took the lead in bizarre fashion. The ball appeared to be dropping from high into the normally safe hands of Secka ,but it squirmed from his grasp, falling into the path of Dowdell, who tapped the ball in.

Secka redeemed himself somewhat to push a well-struck effort from Dowdell wide of the upright.

The second half began with Secka forced into parrying a fierce shot. The ball ran free in the six-yard box until the alert Matthews was able to hoof it clear.

Abudiore came on for Heath and Thomas replaced Andall-Gibbons. Secka continued to be the busier of the two keepers as he had to dive at the feet of Bears forward to rob the ball as he bore down on the goal.

Lancing thought they had won a penalty when a determined run on goal by Fisher ended with him being brought down. But the offence was deemed to be just outside the box, to the disgust of Gibson who received a caution for his protest. The free-kick struck the defensive wall.

Secka produced a stunning one handed save to keep out a curling effort from Charlie Parmiter.

Loyza rescued the ball from going behind the by-line, cutting in towards the goal before aiming a fierce drive towards the far corner only to see it fly wide.

On 89 minutes Heath’s Brad Peters received the ball a few yards from goal with time to tuck into the bottom corner.

Two successive league defeats have left Lancing third from bottom but by no means out of reach. The recent additions to the squad look promising and should make Lancing more capable of better results.

Haywards Heath 1 Wick 1

SCFL Premier

Wick defied Storm Bert and high-flying Haywards Heath to gain a battling point in terrible conditions at Hanbury Park.

The Dragons were seeking to build on a big win at Saltdean United and took an early lead when Sam Conolly picked up a loose clearance just outside the Bluebells' penalty area and rifled it past the goalkeeper and under the bar.

It was only the sixth goal Heath have conceded in the league and it stunned most of the 282 supporters who braved the wind and the rain expecting a home win.

The hosts created several chances as they sought an equaliser and managed to get back on terms though a low effort from Lewis Finney in the 29th minute.

But resolute Wick worked their socks off and maintained their discipline to keep Heath at bay after that with second string goalkeeper Lee Newell, standing in for unavailable first choice Keelan Belcher, making some superb saves.

Josh Irish nearly grabbed an injury-time winner with a shot from the halfway line which was turned behind by the goalkeeper with a fingertip save at full stretch. It was the Dragons’ best results of their first season back in the premier.

Manager Lee Baldwin said: “We were extremely happy with the way we defended under extreme pressure from one of the best teams at this level. We are 13th in the table with 21 points from 17 games and showing that we are comfortable at this level. There’s still improvements to be made, however, and we must maintain this standard.”

Wick play their first home match at Crabtree Park since October 19 this Saturday when they entertain Newhaven (3pm).