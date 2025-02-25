Lancing let in nine - Wick beat YMCA

Wick in action against Horsham YMCA at Crabtree Park

Lancing let in nine at the end of a turbulent week as their Isthmian south east relegation fears deepened.

A day after announcing they had sacked Sam Morgan and replaced him with Billy Wood, the Lancers were on the end of an embarrassing scoreline at Beckenham.

A Steven Townsend goal followed by a Louie Theophanous treble had Lancing four down by the time 22 minutes had elapsed, and things did not get any better in the second half.

Townsend added another before – incredibly - Theophanous added three more to complete a hat-trick in each half, while Jack Holland added a ninth to wrap up a day to forget in a hurry for the Lancers.

The defeat left Lancing 20th, three points from the safety line, with it all to do in their final ten games – a sequence that starts at home to fellow strugglers Hythe on Saturday.

In the SCFL premier division, Josh Irish scored an exquisite goal as Wick survived a late red card and a Horsham YMCA rally to win for the second time in four days at Crabtree Park.

Last midweek, the Dragons won for the first time on home soil when they beat Midhurst 3-1 – after conceding in the first minute – thanks to goals from Dave Crouch, Matt Storm and Marshall Ball for their first victory since before Christmas.

They followed that up with Storm slotting them ahead in the second minute against YMCA and Irish increasing the lead before the interval.

The visitors reduced arrears with just ten minutes remaining and Lee Baldwin’s team had to dig deep when Aaron Tester was dismissed for a dubious second yellow card.

“We were very different in our approach as we knew the pitch and the weather were struggling and changed the way we played,” the Dragons boss said.

“We were very aggressive and very dominant in the first half and it’s probably took Horsham by surprise. We thoroughly deserved our lead at the break which is something I haven’t been able to say too often in recent weeks and I knew they were going to make changes which they did.

“We put in a low block and made life difficult and although their manager thought they controlled the game they had a lot of possession we defended unbelievably well.

“Aaron Tester was sent off towards the end and playing with ten men made it more difficult than it needed to be but it was a tremendous performance yielding three magnificent points.”

The Dragons seek to climb the Southern Combination Premier Division by grabbing a hat-trick of wins when they entertain Saltdean United on Saturday.

Also in the SCFL premier, Shoreham had only a Lee Garnham goal to show for their efforts away to high-flying Petersfield Town, going down 6-1. The Musselmen are 17th in the table with ten games to go.