Lancing exited the Sussex Transport Senior Cup at Lancing, while Wick lost to Crowborough in the SCFL premier. But Worthing Women notched another league win with a 4-1 success at Portishead. Reports follow...

Littlehampton Town 2 Lancing 1

STSC QF

Littlehampton Town exacted revenge on Lancing as Mac Chisholm’s penalty save sent the Golds into the semi finals for the second season running.

Lancing in recent action - but they lost at Littlehampton in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Harry Heath’s tenth goal since re-signing had put Lancers in control, six days on from their league meeting at Culver Road (won 4-2 by the Lancers).

Scott Kirkwood equalised direct from a corner and player/manager George Gaskin turned the tables, before Heath’s late penalty was saved by Chisholm and ultimately proved pivotal.

Six days on from the second league meeting between the two struggling neighbours, relegation worries were set aside, for 90 minutes at least, with a place in the semis at stake. Littlehampton had lost to eventual runners up Hastings in last season’s semis whilst the Lancers were bidding to make it that far for the first time ever.

Shay Matthews turned behind a teasing cross from the dangerous Ryan Yoro - Thomas, and James Dillon saved well from Kirkwood as the hosts started strongly. Lancing went ahead with their first foray forward as a raid down the right led to the opener in the 13th minute. Ta’shae Andall - Gibbons let the ball run into the path of Heath and the birthday boy swept the ball home from the edge of the box.

Worthing on their way to winning at Portishead | Picture by Onerebelsview

Debutant Mario Quialassaca went close on the turn having been picked out by Charle Gibson, but Littlehampton leveled in bizarre fashion shortly before the half hour.

It came direct from a corner as Kirkwood’s flag kick swirled over everyone and all the way in. Goalkeeper Dillon called for the ball as the kick came in but was left stranded as it looped over his head and nestled into the net.

Alex Laing, on his first start for two months, flashed an angled effort narrowly past the post shortly before the interval.

The Sportsfield pitch was a big leveller with the requirement for direct, route one football working in the hosts favour whilst nullifying Lancing’s preference for a passing game.

Littlehampton would score what turned out to be the winner, but not before two strong shouts for a penalty at the other end. First, Heath’s cross deflected on to the arm of Marshall Ball, but amidst vociferous shouts for a penalty, referee Michael Ryan was unmoved.

Then, the ball seemed to strike the hand of a Golds defender after a spot of penalty area pinball. Once again, though, the man in the middle saw nothing doing and waved play on.

In the meantime, Littlehampton turned the tables on the Lancers as a long throw in was flicked on to Gaskin who fired back across goal and in on 58 minutes.

Dillon saved well from Kirkwood and Matthew Storm went close after a good run and cross from ex-Lancer Nick D’Arienzo in a concerted spell of pressure from the hosts.

Having earlier ignored those two strong claims for a spot-kick, Mr Ryan perhaps felt he had no choice when Andall - Gibbons went down under what seemed like merely a coming together. It was an offence that looked less clear than those which had come before, but it was a case of third time lucky as the referee finally relented.

Having got the better of Chisholm from the spot less than a week ago at Culver Road, Heath stepped up with the chance to bring Lancing level. This time, though, Chisholm would emerge victorious as he guessed correctly to block Heath’s spot-kick with his legs.

That paved the way for a late Lancing onslaught. Noel Fisher flashed a volley over the bar and Laing went close as he fired narrowly wide. A stunning double save from Chisholm came to Littlehampton’s rescue as he blocked superbly from Quialassaca and then sprung up to tip away Gibson’s follow up effort.

Wick FC

Wick play their first home game of the new year on Saturday seeking their first win of the league campaign at Crabtree Park when they entertain high-flying Hassocks.

The Dragons, 13th in the table after a solid run of performances away from their own pitch, have baffled manager Lee Baldwin with their inability to pick up points in front of their own supporters.

'Seven of our next eight games are at home so I'm sure it won't be long before we register our victory at Crabtree Park this season,' the Wick manager said.

'But it is a weird one. I don’t know why we have failed to pick up three points here as we were extremely good at home last season. I'm sure it is just one of those things that happen in football every now and then. It’s strange but we will soon it out soon.'

The Dragons won 2-1 at AFC Varndeanians the Saturday before Christmas but then lost to an injury-time goal at Pagham on Boxing Day despite playing with ten men for it minutes then having another player sent off in the closing stages of an even contest.

That was followed by a 2-1 defeat at home to Shoreham in a game then dominated before a 4-1 defeat when they were overpowered at Crowborough Athletic.

Worthing FC Women began 2024 with a 4-1 win at Portishead in Division 1SW of the National League.

Tierney Scott, Lauren Amerena, Georgia Tibble and Becs Bell were the scorers – with the final three goals coming in a seven-minute second half spell.

Worthing are sixth in the table and host Bournemouth Sports on Saturday.