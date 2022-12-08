Lancing suffered last-minute heartbreak – but Worthing Women were in the goals in the capital. And it was a tricky weekend for Yapton in the West Sussex League. Read the latest reports below...

Lancing 1 Sheppey 2

Isthmian south east

Lancing suffered late heartbreak to lose to Sheppey at Culver Road.

Lancing in action v Corinthian earlier this season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

It was an entertaining first half with both sides displaying an attacking intent from the start but with Lancing creating the better chances.

But the first shot in anger came on eight minutes from Sheppey’s Billy Bennett, which was blocked by the alert Finn Daniels-Yeoman.

Minutes later Lancing thought Kane Louis had put his side one up. Reece Hallard hit a piledriver from outside the box, which was too hot for Ites keeper Aidan Prall to handle.

The ball spilled and Louis pounced but the assistant’s flag was raised signalling a questionable offside decision.

Gemma Worsfold helps Worthing Women to an 8-1 win away to New London Lionesses | Picture: OneRebelsView

Owen Spicer hit the post when he got his head to a corner swung in from the left.

Louis was benefiting from some excellent support from Modou Jammeh, backed up by Darius Goldsmith and Daniels-Yeoman.

Jammeh broke forward and put in a cross which was headed out but fell to Louis who responded with a first-time effort which flew wide.

Early in the second half Lancing were again denied by the woodwork.

A superb pass from Darius Goldsmith found Jammeh in space just outside the Ites box. Helet fly with his left foot but it struck the inside of the upright.

Momentum was building and a goal came on 54 minutes. Jake Le Grange hit a precise pass for Mo Zabadne to hit a low pass from the by-line and Louis was able to find the net from close range.

Sheppey made a determined effort to cancel out Lancing’s lead.

But it was still somewhat against the run of play that Mfula made it 1-1 on 68 minutes. He did well to prevent the ball going out of play on the byline and, with Alieu Secka having been drawn from his goal, turned quickly before finding the net.

Lancing took the game to their opposition to try to restore their lead but couldn’t find a second. And with added time being played Lancing were caught out when Sheppey launched a last-ditch attack, which Lancing were able to repel, although conceding a corner.

It was a Sheppey head which got to the ball as Tom Halfrey directed it across the line. There was only time for the referee to restart the game before the final whistle.

It was a cruel blow to Lancing, who’d done enough to deserve three points.

DAVE WILMOTT

New London Lionesses 1 Worthing Women 8

London and south east premier division

For the third time this season, Worthing ran in eight goals as they maintained their title challenge thanks in part to a Becs Bell hat-trick and a campaign first for Gemma Worsfold.

Charlie Carter, Chloe Winchester and Emily Linscer all returned to the starting XI while Keavy Price started.

After only 25 seconds, Linscer gave her side the lead in a penalty area scramble.

Bell got her name on the scoresheet as she tucked home a perfectly-weighted Katie Young pass.

Winchester added a third goal 12 minutes in. Young once again was the architect with a cross from the right that was converted.

Skipper Worsfold finally broke her duck for 2022-23 by back-heading in a Georgia Tibble corner inside the six yard area to make it four.

Bell had the final say of the first period. Worsfold reached the byline and delivered a ball that Bell clipped past Clark.

It didn’t take long for the Reds to find the back of the net yet again after the turnaround.

More fine approach work culminated in a reverse pass by Bridge that Linscer buried.

On 73 minutes, a Young cross was controlled and despatched in an instant by Lelliott. With minutes to go a consolation was scored by the Lionesses, but Bell rounded off a great day by completing her treble.

Worthing remain second in the table, two points behind Millwall but with two games in hand.

GARETH NICHOLAS

Cuckfield 4 Yapton 0

Sussex Junior Cup

Yapton made a good start to this tie and Josh Dean and Marcus Sanders went close to scoring. But Cuckfield took the upper hand and scored twice in each half.

Ambassadors 5 Yapton Res 2

West Sussex Lge Div 3S

