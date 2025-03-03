Lancing and Hythe do battle in the Culver Road sunshine - picture by Stephen Goodger

Crisis club Lancing were pushed closer to relegation from the Isthmian south east division as a goal in each half, scored by Anthony Adesite and Jauvan Splatt, earned fellow strugglers Hythe victory in a pivotal six-pointer.

Lancers now require a minor miracle to preserve their Isthmian League status. They trail the Golds of Littlehampton by six points but have promotion chasing Ramsgate, Sittingbourne and Merstham still to play.

It seems all but certain Lancing will be back in the Sussex County League next season after a tenth defeat in 11 games and eighth in a row.

The background to this game was a week and a half of huge changes. After replacing Sam Morgan as manager with Billy Wood, many players left – namely Noel Fisher, Harrison Parker, Charlie Gibson, Shay Mattews, Knory Scott, George Taggart, Harry Heath, Alex Laing, James Dillon, Harry Docherty , Blake Loyza. It’s almost a while team who have moved on.

The line-up against Hythe comprised some familiar names but many unfamiliar ones – Alieu Secka, Ben Sangare, Ryan Moir, Neo Wooster, Scott Leslie, Louis Pittock, Reece Price-Placed, Liam Minteh, Mario Quiassaca, Abel Vendrells, and Lewis Lembikisa started and on the bench were Ore Allen, Shekinah Reid, Callum Erskine, Etienne Frimpong and Joe Hasler.

At the end of a turbulent week for the struggling Culver Road side, the new-look Lancers put in a better performance but were unable to turn their fortunes around. To add insult to injury, former favourites Harry Heath and Alex Laing, together with goalkeeper James Dillon, were surprise names on the Hythe team sheet against their former employers.

Sangare, Leslie and Price-Placed were all handed debuts with Allen and Reid the other new faces on the bench.

Adesite fired an early opener over the top before the visitors went ahead in the 22nd minute. It came in a simple but effective manner as Adesite latched on to Henry Young’s searching ball forward. Adesite took the ball in his stride and placed an unerring finish beyond the advancing Alieu Secka.

Debutant Price-Placed had a shot pushed away by Dillon and was then somehow denied by Lex Allen’s lunging header off the line.

Mario Quiassaca failed to test his ex-colleague Dillon and the lively Abel Vendrells went close with a shot from distance.

But just when the Lancers were beginning to build up a head of steam, Hythe silenced the 280 inside the ground with the decisive goal on the hour mark.

It was a carbon copy of the Kent club’s opener with Young again the provider. The Hythe left-back picked up the run of Splatt and he took a touch to fire in low beyond Secka from the edge of the box.

Vendrells’ cut-back evaded everyone and was cleared to safety before substitute Callum Erskine’s mazy run was thwarted by an excellent challenge.

Lancing had nothing to show for their persistence until the 90th minute when another debutant, Scott Leslie, hooked in at the back post from a deep free-kick.

Ultimately though, it came too late to matter.

Things get no easier. On Saturday Lancing visit Merstham, who occupy fifth spot.