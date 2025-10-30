Lancing put faith in youth in bid to climb SCFL premier table
New Lancers joint bosses Hurley and James Rhodes named seven of the club’s under-18s in the starting line-up for last Saturday’s derby against Shoreham and another two on the bench.
And it paid off as Lancing notched a first home win of the season, beating the Musselmen 5-2, with goals from Mo Khedidji, Ellis Collier (2), Tyrese Mthunzi and Ore Allen.
Joint boss Hurley said: “It was a much-needed result.
“After a slow and edgy first half I believe we got the result we deserved.
“The boys played with more tempo and purpose in the second half which got us the result.
“The most pleasing part was that we had nine under-18s in the squad and seven in the starting XI.
“They understand how we want to play, they are fit, hungry and fearless and this shift in mentality will hopefully get us out of trouble in the long run.
“We have some really tough games coming up so we’re not getting carried away with one result.
“We still have a huge task on our hands and everyone is pulling together to keep the club in the SCFL Premier.”
Lancing look to build on the victory with another home league game this Saturday, Newhaven the visitors. The run of home games continues a week later when Horsham YM visit.