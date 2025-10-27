Lancing put five past Shoreham to give new bosses first win

Ellis Collier struck twice as Lancing thrashed rivals Shoreham 5-2 for a first victory of Dale Hurley and James Rhodes’ spell as joint bosses.

It was the new look Lancers first home league win since January and, although they remain rooted to the foot of the table, they are making up ground on the sides around them.

In this demolition derby, Collier’s brace put the gloss on a scoreline added to by goals from Tyrese Mthunzi, Ore Allen and debutant Mo Khedidji.

Shoreham find themselves in freefall and hurtled to an eighth successive loss, with new manager Josh Rondel so far unable to arrest his side’s slump.

To add to their woes, keeper William Walton was sent off and an outfield player went between the sticks for the closing moments.

Both sides have had a high turnover of players since the arrival of their respective new bosses but, on this evidence, Lancing will fare far better than their neighbours.

Rhodes fired an early opening over the bar when he should have done better and Allen’s daisy-cutter forced a straightforward save from Walton.

The out-of-form Mussels went ahead against the run of play in the 24th minute. Lancing’s debutant keeper Callum Monks failed to deal with an Owen Waters free-kick, which bounced off his chest and came loose. After a spot of penalty area pinball, it broke for early substitute Mesdar Woldesus to tap in on the line.

Khedidji headed wide and Omar Abdsami came within inches of a leveller when his lob cleared the bar.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Lancers were level. Khedidji capped an impressive debut with a goal as he burst clear down the left to cut inside and fire home under the diving Walton.

Two minutes later Rhodes was tripped by the trailing leg of Walton as he shaped to shoot. Culver Road erupted once more as Collier stepped up to convert from the spot and put Hurley’s side ahead.

Things then began to unravel for Shoreham. First, Walton scythed down Adrian Nsue – having raced from his goal to intercept the winger. Having been booked for the penalty incident, referee Duncan Carter produced a second yellow for the keeper as Shoreham were down to ten men.

Lancing made the most of facing a stand-in stopper. Shortly after he tipped away from Omar Abdsami, the ball was recycled and the ball was worked to Mthunzi who thumped in through a posse of players.

Josh Cooper set nerves jangling when he bundled in from a corner to give the ten men of Mussels an unlikely lifeline.

A sudden downpour enveloped Culver Road which sent the 266 spectators running for cover. Just as the stands were filling with fans fleeing the rain, so the conditions worked in Lancing’s favour. Collier’s corner was swirled in through the wind and driving rain and went all the way through to loop over the emergency gloveman and restore Lancing’s two-goal lead.

That was a nerve settler with the three points safe and the hosts on course for a first home league win since January. Allen added a final flourish when he ran through to smash in the fifth – the first time since the throes of lockdown Lancing have hit five in a game – in the final minute.

Lancing host Newhaven on Saturday with a 5.45pm kick off as it’s part of the SCFL groundhoppers’ weekend, while Shoreham host place-above Seaford.