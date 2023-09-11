Lancing put four past Chipstead for FA Trophy progress

Lancing came through the FA Trophy first qualifying round with a 4-2 away victory against Isthmian south central side Chipstead.

Lancing included two young but highly promising full-backs, Charlie Gibson on the left and Shay Matthews on the right. Also back was Lukas Franzen-Jones.

Lancing hit the ground running and had a couple of early efforts on goal. Franzen-Jones won the ball at the edge of the box, laying it off to Alex Laing who forced home keeper Kaluya down to make a save.

Fine control by Laing saw him bring a high ball down and hit a pass wide to Harry Heath.He showed his marker a clean pair of heels and finished with a well struck drive which flew past the post.

Lukas Franzen-Jones was a key man for Lancing in their win at Chipstead | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing were putting pressure on the home defence and it paid off on 25 minutes. Lancing stole the ball just outside the penalty area, and it landed at the feet of Alex Plummer, whose shot flew in.

Chipstead came close when Reuel Powel-Downey shot narrowly past the upright. Five minutes after taking the lead Lancing went further ahead with a clinical finish from Franzen-Jones – latching on to a pass from Andrew Briggs, he hit an accurate drive into the far corner.

Franzen-Jones came close minutes later. Matthews sent Heath clear on the right but Kaluya was able to put the ball behind for a corner. The corner was headed out only as far as Briggs,whose left foot drive produced another corner – this was played back to Matthews, who hit a fierce drive back into the six-yard box. Franzen-Jones made a valiant effort to get his head to the ball but it glanced off his head and out of play.

Another good passage of play culminated a Laing effort hitting the top of the bar. With three minutes left of the first 45 minutes, Chipstead had a glorious opportunity to reduce the arrears. Jacob Sewell embarked on a run from inside his own half, got himself into a shooting position,but with the goal gaping, dragged his shot wide.

Lancing went three up on 45 minutes. Laing began the move which led to Franzen-Jones netting for the second time . Kaluya did well to keep his first effort out but it went back to Franzen-Jones and he succeeded with his second effort from close range.

Dan Berry on 38 minutes and Danyaal Iqbal on 63 minutes came on for Chipstead. Berry got to the by-line soon after the break and forced Alieu Secka to get down at his near post to save.

On 58 minutes Lancing looked to have booked their passage into the next round by going 4-0 up. A clever piece of skill by Franzen-Jones led to him getting clear on the left, from where he delivered a cross into the six-yard box. Heath rose well to head across goal and Briggs was on hand to finish.

Lancing brought on experienced Will Berry and front man Kaiden Hummerston to provide fresh legs. But with just under a quarter of an hour to go Iqbal got on the end of a ball over the top and pulled one back for Chipstead. Lancing then brought on Callum Dowdell.

Chipstead found another gear and created a number of chances. Arlie Desganges volleyed wide, Lewis Taylor skimmed the bar and Desganges came close with a shot from outside the box which landed on the roof of the net. At the other end, Briggs hit a powerful shot which brought a good save.

As the gaDesganges produced a bolt from the blue which flew into the top corner – and nervousness crept into Lancing's play

Secka was caught out trying to allow the ball to run out of play but it failed to cross the line and he had to scamper back to his goal to be in position to keep it out.

Lancing can now look forward to an away trip to play Ascot, another Isthmian south central team on September 23 in the next round.