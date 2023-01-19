Lancing score first and last but lose - semi-final heartbreak for Worthing FC Women

There were defeats for Lancing FC and Worthing FC Women in the latest round of football fixtures – but brighter news for Yapton Reserves.

Lancing 2 Haywards Heath 3

Isthmian south east

The Lancers scored the first and last goal of this game – but let in three in between to end up pointless against their former management team.

Lancing celebrate a goal against Haywards Heath | Picture: Ray Turner

The defeat drops Lancing to 17th while Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley’s Heath are up to 11th – leaving Dean Cox’s team to regroup ahead of another home game this Saturday, when Sevenoaks visit.

Back into the Lancing squad, after representing parent club Worthing against Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup, came Kyle O’Brien and Ollie Starkey. There was also a welcome return for Mo Juwara after spells with Horsham and Whitehawk.

Former Lancing players Alex Laing and Conrad Honore were in the Heath squad.

Lancing dominated the attacking play from start to finish and created more scoring opportunities than has been seen from the team all season.

Worthing Women battle away against Crawley Wasps but lost 2-1 | Picture: One Rebels View

Credit has to be given to Heath for putting their bodies on the line and for putting a barrier in front of keeper Billy Collings to repel wave after wave of Lancing attacks.

As early as the third minute Collings was tested with a fine 25-yard drive from Kane Louis, spotting an opening and forcing the keeper to fingertip the ball over the bar.

Mo Juwara, in an attacking role on the left, was soon displaying his ability to beat his man with a turn of speed and the first yellow card of the game was handed out to Nabeel Ghannam on 13 minutes for holding Juwara back.

Lancing eventually got the reward for their constant forays into the Heath final third with fine goal from MoM Modou Jammeh on 26 minutes.

Juwara pivoted away from his man on the left touchline and picked out Jammeh, who wasted no time in hammering the ball low into the corner with Collings at full stretch but unable to keep it out.

Lancing’s lead was short lived. Alahady Jalloh went on a strong run towards goal with Mo Zabadne in hot pursuit. Zabadne made a desperate attempt to win the ball but he was always trailing Jalloh and only succeeded in bringing his man down on the edge of the box, earning a yellow card.

Laing’s free-kick found a way past the wall, curling the ball into the corner of the Lancing goal with Alieu Secka unable to keep it out.

Just under 10 minutes into the second half, Lancing were punished by a rare moment of careless play which resulted in a penalty being awarded for a trip in the box. Tom Collins made no mistake from the spot.

Against the run of play, Heath extended their lead midway through the half. It looked as if Darius Goldsmith had been fouled, causing him to lose possession to Mohamed Diallo. But Diallo burst into the box and finished well.

Lancing finished strongly and Reece Hallard met a corner from Kyle O’Brien to score at the far post on 75 minutes and give his side hope.

Hallard forced Collings into a fumble then a save, while O’Brien set up Hallard for an effort that curled wide.

Crawley Wasps 2 Worthing Women 1

Sussex Cup semi final

Worthing Women suffered cup semi-final heartbreak for the second straight season.

They visited higher league Crawley Wasps in the Sussex Women's Challenge Cup last four.but lost 2-1.

Wasps took the lead when from around 20 yards out, Nat Taylor swept a beautiful shot up and out of the reach of Lauren Dolbear.

Worthing levelled with a well-worked move commencing with Niamh Andersson on the right, switching it to Chloe Winchester in the middle.

Winchester’s superb through ball to captain Gemma Worsfold was driven into the net.

But an early second-half goal from Crawley's Flo Jackson proved enough to condemn Worthing to another semi-final heartbreak in a repeat of last season’s final four tie.

Worthing return to London & SE premier division action this Sunday with a vital game at home to Millwall Lionesses.

Yapton Res 6 Felpham Colts Res 4

West Sussex Div 3

Never switch off when you think the match is won – that was this week’s lesson learned.

Yapton did so when 6-1 up with less than 20 minutes to go on their artificial pitch at The Arena, Bognor, and Felpham rapped in three quick goals. With more time, they might have caused their hosts acute embarrassment.