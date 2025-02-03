Lancing so close to success at Sheppey

Alex Laing was the Lancing scorer at Sheppey

Lancing went close to ending their recent losing run at Sheppey in the Isthmian south east division with a bold team selection by boss Sam Morgan – but couldn’t quite get over the line.

With three heavy defeats in successive matches, Morgan went for a centre-back pairing of Alex Laing, skippering the side, and Etienne Frimpong, making his first start.

Shay Matthews and Charlie Gibson completed the back four and Laing inspired those around him with a combative display and Frimpong looked calm under pressure. Into the midfield came Knory Scott, while Joe Hasler and Blake Loyza were up front.

Sunshine at the Sharrocks Insurance Stadium,Holm Park seemed to energise both sides. The Ites were first on the attack with a qburst down the right and a cross which James Dillon gathered.

Lancing responded with Noel Fisher heading towards the box at pace before being fouled. Charlie Gibson sent the dead ball towards the top corner but it went just over.

A long pass from Laing was put behind for a corner which Gibson took and a clearance fell to Laing 10 yards from goal and he volleyed into give Lancing the lead.

A foul by Gibson just outside the box provided the first real test for Dillon. The free kick was punched clear by the keeper.

Noel Fisher was proving hard to stop once travelling with the ball and after progressing into the opposition box saw his attempt on goal deflected for a corner.

Then a Fisher cross ended with Knory Scott’s overhead kick only just clearing the bar.

George Taggart was covering much ground and was well supported by Fisher, Ta’Shae Andall-Gibbons and Scott.

A number of corners were conceded, which Lancing were doing well to defend.. A headed Laing clearance from a corner was driven back goalwards but hit the side netting.

Dillon was forced into making a good save from a well-struck effort.There was the worrying sight of Taggart requiring treatment after a tackle.

Gibson had to be alert to block a cross and a series of corners kept up the pressure on Lancing.

The second half began with Taggart trying his luck with a long-range effort but Aidan Prall, in the home goal, was able to hold on to it/

With 64 minutes gone it was time to bring on the fresh legs of Leon Fisher for hard-working Scott.

The equaliser came for the Ites on 67 minutes. The ball was not fully cleared from the Lancing box and Daniel Bradshaw converted.

Lancing had a lucky escape a few minutes later.A clever dummy set up a clear shooting opportunity from close range but the ball was blazed over.

Ta’Shae came to his side’s rescue getting his body in the way to prevent the ball crossing the line. The ball was ping ponged around the six-yard box before a shot struck the uprigh

There was a never say die attitude from the Lancing players as they fought to hold on to a share of the points.

Gibson fed Loyza, who forced Prall to push his effort wide of the goal.Then Taggart drove one hard and low but just wide.

Dillon flung himself across goal to keep out an Ites shot.

Lancing brought on Mario Quiassaca for Loyza on 82 minutes but it was the home side who sealed victory on 86 minutes as Gil Carvalho rammed home a loose ball.

Harry Docherty replaced Ta’Shae in the hope he could ignite a grand finish but it was not to be.

So Lancing faced the long journey home with no points to show for a much-improved performance, free of careless errors.

Lancing are still clear of the relegation zone but Littlehampton and Phoenix can both leapfrog them if they win their games in hand.

The Lancers visit fourth-placed Margate on Saturday.