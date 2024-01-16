Lancing still fourth after downing the Deres … Wick beat leaders... Worthing Women win at Seaward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Erith and Belvedere 0 Lancing 3

Isthmian south east

by Dave Wilmott

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancing, pictured here taking on Ramsgate, continued their fine run of form with a win away to Erith and Belvedere | Picture: Stephen Goodger

A rare Sunday fixture for Lancing was brought about by Erith and Belvedere’s ground share with Welling as Utd’s Saturday cup fixture took precedence over the scheduled Isthmian League match.

The Deres languish in 19th place with only Beckenham Town below them but, with a new manager in place, Lancing were not approaching the game with a sense of complacency. There was a strong starting XI with only two changes from the Cray Valley team, Charlie Pitcher and Harry Heath coming in for Knory Scott, who had received a knock in that game, and Ben Pope, who was on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Deres began brightly and had the first effort on goal in the third minute with a well struck shot which swerved wide. Lancing gradually exerted some control with Lukas Franzen-Jones prominent, laying a pass into the path of Alex Laing who had made strides towards the box, but his finish was way off target.

Harry Heath was busy on Lancing’s right flank and finished a good break with a pass in to Lukas Franzen-Jones but he was beaten to the ball when keeper Dillon Addai raced from his line to clear. Franzen-Jones was again in the thick of the action when the ball was rammed into George Taggart, rebounding to the Lancing striker in the clear on the left but his shot was blocked.

He came close to opening the scoring after good interplay on the left between Charlie Pitcher and Charlie Gibson ending with a precision cross which Franzen-Jones met with a header which struck the cross bar.

Lancing took the lead on 26 minutes, Pitcher proving once again what a good signing he has been. Heath executed a sublime flick of the ball over an advancing defender, which Pitcher met with a block buster of a volley which beat the keeper on his near post landing in the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Deres came close to levelling when a low hard drive from a free-kick came back off Louis Rogers and it was a bit of a scramble in the Lancing six-yard box before the ball was eventually cleared. Heath had a header saved before he put Lancing two up on 32 minutes. Keeper Addai was put under pressure by Franzen-Jones, the ball dropping to Gibson. He looked to have put himself in position to score but, unselfishly laid the ball into the path of Harry Heath, in a better place, who fired into the unguarded net.

Khemani Aiyanyo was showing some fine skill on wide left for the Deres and it needed Andrew Briggs to win the ball from him to prevent a dangerous attack from him.

The pass of the game saw Sam Bull hit a 50-yard cross-field ball from deep on Lancing’s left to reach Heath on the right touchline. He cut in towards goal and let fly with his left, the ball whistling past the far upright. Bull’s fine passing then picked out Alex Laing who had motored from the right back position and who came close with a well struck shot.

Lancing introduced Alex Plummer for Taggart for the second half. The Deres looked much sharper in the opening 15 minutes or so of the second half. Khemani Aiyanyo dispossessed Jack Meeres and broke towards the goal but failed to take advantage of a good opportunity to try for a goal and was soon closed down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath relieved some continued pressure on the Lancing goal, sprinting clear before releasing the ball to Franzen-Jones. Pitcher had made a supporting run but the pass fell behind him

The Deres had not given up and made some good progress towards the Lancing box but Lancing were dangerous on the counter attack. Alex Plummer set Heath in on goal but his effort on goal was just wide.

Gibson made way for Dan Howick on 70 minutes, followed soon afterwards by Eliot Jenks replacing Briggs, as Lancing settled into a possession game preserving energy, no doubt with the forthcoming fixture against Hythe Town, barely 48 hours away, at the back of their minds.

Louis Rogers had enjoyed a fairly quiet spell but had to bring off a fine save getting a hand to the ball before it was volleyed clear. Lancing finally killed off any lingering hopes the Deres might have had of getting something out of the game, when Bull broke down the left and drove the ball low and hard towards the near upright. Bennett was sharp enough to make contact steering the ball home with keeper Addai unable to keep it out, despite getting down low. Four minutes of normal time were left and Lancing saw the game out comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing remained in 4th place with this win, one point behind Sittingbourne but more tough challenges are looming when, firstly Hythe, then Cray Valley visit Culver Road on Tuesday night (Jan 16th).

For his overall energetic display, a fine assist for Pitcher’s goal and a good finish himself, Heath was selected as Player of The Match.

Lancing: Louis Rogers, Alex Laing (Capt.), Jack Meeres, Sam Bull, Charlie Gibson, (Dan Howick 70) Andrew Briggs(Eliot Jenks 71), George Taggart( Alex Plummer45), Charlie Bennett, Harry Heath, Lukas Franzen-Jones, Charlie Pitcher. Unused subs: Jacob Thompson, Ben Pope.

Wick 2 Dorking Wanderers B 0

SCFL Division 1

Wick manager Lee Baldwin produced a tactical masterclass as the Dragons made it six straight league wins in a row by outplaying league the leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldwin tinkered with his side’s approach and was rewarded with a victory which lifts them into a play-off position with games in hand on all the teams above them.

Jake Hawker headed Wick into the lead when he rose highest to meet a 38th minute corner and Josh Irish completed the victory 11 minutes into the second half by charging on to a through ball from Harry Williams and finding the bottom corner from a tight angle.

Dorking were denied a late way back into the match when Keelan Belcher made a superb arching save with Hawker clearing before the visitors could pounce and Baldwin said: “That was Keenan’s only save in what was probably our most complete performance of the season. We were brilliant.

“Everything we did was we did was spot on and it was a display that has been coming. We changed the tactics a little bit because we knew Dorking are a quality act and implemented the plan perfectly. They are the best footballing team in the division and we starved them of opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldwin added of Irish’s 26th goal of the season: “There was only one place he could put that and he was spot on.”

London Seaward v Worthing Women

National League Div 1SE

by Gareth Nicholas

A gritty, hard-working display saw Worthing grind out three more points at London Seaward to move up to second place in the table.

Looking to reverse September’s 3-0 defeat at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium, Reds made two starting changes to the squad that won at Chesham United last week. Becs Bell and Emily Linscer came in for Sophie Humphrey and Becki Bath. Illness seven days ago meant Sammy Quayle was only fit enough for the bench, while Leah Morris and, after a few years away, Caz Hodgson joined Izzy Glass-Oliver to complete the awesome foursome.

Playing on a sometimes unpredictable surface, the main talking point of the game’s early stages sadly revolved around a lengthy delay, following Maise Cannon’s clash with Shannon Albuery. While Shannon was able to continue after treatment, sadly the same couldn’t be said for Cannon, a goalscorer the last time these two teams met, who was subsequently replaced by Sam Lanza just ten minutes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took nineteen minutes for the game’s first real chance and it was the visitors who fashioned it. A short corner routine involving Dani Rowe and Emma Blakely earned the former a second bite at the cherry; this time evading a sea of Seawardians to pick out Albuery and leave the centre-forward with the relatively simple task of forcing the ball home from close range.

Little had been seen of the hosts up to this point but a well-drilled team were always likely to become a threat sooner rather than later. Never more so than when Katherine Long fired a warning shot across the bows from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Katie Young, imperious all afternoon at the back, then sensed the danger to make a perfectly-timed block tackle, just when it seemed Shamoy Campbell was about to break through down the middle of the pitch.

An even better opportunity presented itself to Cheryl Anderson in first-half stoppages, thanks to Mira Hoteit sending over an inviting right wing cross, only for Anderson to drag wide of the near post when well placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was the high-flying guests who might have doubled their advantage due to captain Gemma Worsfold, outside the eighteen yard box, nearly beating netminder Tia Ginn but having to watch on in anguish as her effort landed on the roof of the net.

Holding a narrow lead at the break, Hodgson entered the fray unexpectedly early in place of Tierney Scott, prior to the second forty-five getting underway.

Once again, chances were at a premium, nothing of note really happening until we’d reached the hour mark and it required the services of Rowe to converge on Campbell, to ensure things went no further. Lauren Dolbear in the Worthing goal left with a comfortable gather, courtesy of ‘Dan’ feeling the full force of the Seaward centre-forward’s (icy) long range blast, at close quarters.

Hodgson almost made the long wait worth it with a goal moments later. Uncertainty in the Blue’s rearguard eventually resulted in Caz capitalising on a rare mistake, to force Ginn into scrambling frantically across her six yard box and smothering practically on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramping up the pressure, Albuery went on a central charge, driving through the middle before Jo Butler-Williams got her intervention spot on to keep the tie evenly poised.

The Reds’ backline wasn’t to be breached, even after Rachel Palmer was penalised for handball wide on the right to offer a set-piece opportunity to substitute Lucy Cockerill, following fellow replacement Livia Capparelli seeing her ball into the box stopped, illegally, on route.

Cockerill’s floated free-kick passed over everyone’s heads, to be greeted by a sigh of relief from the away dugout but met with the opposite response from the home one.