The latest pre-season friendlies for Sussex non-league teams included a loss to Roffey for Lancing but morale-boosting home wins for Wick and Pagham. Plus – see a link to out picture gallery from Shoreham’s home loss to Epsom and Ewell.

Roffey 2 Lancing 1

Lancing’s smooth passage through their pre-season friendlies, which saw them achieve 3 wins in 3 games, without conceding a goal, came to an abrupt end in the rain at Bartholomew Way when they surprisingly found themselves surrendering a half time 1-0 lead to a robust Roffey of SCFL Div 1 to lose 2-1.

Lancing began brightly with Andrew Briggs prominent, linking well with Harry Heath on the right flank causing problems for the Roffey defence. But some careless defensive play in the Lancing penalty area created opportunities for Roffey to take the lead but a fine save from Alieu Secka and a wild finish clearing the cross bar kept the sides level.

A mishit back pass from Roffey almost gifted Lancing the lead but the ball rolled just wide of the upright with the keeper stranded. Lancing were trying to exploit the pace of Callum Dowdell wide on the left to get in behind the Roffey high defensive line but Dowdell’s eagerness to get forward saw him being repeatedly caught offside.

On the half hour mark, Lancing took the lead. Kyle Sim out jumped his marker and it looked as if his goal bound header had been palmed away by the home keeper but straight to Andrew Briggs who put the ball home. However, the alert linesman had spotted that the ball had crossed the line from the header before being cleared, so the goal was awarded to Kyle Sim.

Lancing came close to a second when a delicate chip over the top of the Roffey defence by Harry Heath fell nicely for Lukas Franzen-Jones who controlled the ball with his chest and stroked the ball wide of the keeper only to see it hit the upright.

Roffey came close to cancelling out Lancing’s lead following on from a corner, shortly before half time. Twice the ball came close to crossing the line but was cleared, finally with a header from Henry Watson, preventing a certain goal.

Lancing opened the second half with Harry Heath setting up a chance for Lukas Franzen-Jones but he was unable to make a clean connection and get a shot away.

Roffey increased the tempo of their game in the second half, showing greater determination but straying into making a number of poor fouls which seemed to unsettle Lancing.

Alieu Secka was called into action early in the second half making a point blank save. Roffey were then gifted a route back into the game when Alex Laing, who had shown a good ability to win the ball and quickly initiate offensive play, allowed the ball to run at the edge of the box, clearly believing Alieu Secka to be behind him, ready to gather the ball. But Alieu was not in position to receive it and the ball ran to a Roffey forward who had the simplest of tasks to plant the ball in the empty net. This was the cue to bring on Tyrone Madhani, Alex Plummer and the triallist, with Harry Heath, Callum Dowdell, and Kaiden Hummerston making way. Later on, Mohammed Zabadne replaced Kyle Sim.

This goal seemed to galvanise Roffey who made life difficult for Lancing, albeit continuing to err on the wrong side of the referee. One had to wonder whether the referee would have been so lenient in awarding a yellow for a nasty challenge on Alex Laing, if this had not been a friendly. Fortunately, Alex was able to continue after treatment.

Chances were being created at both ends of the pitch but Alieu Secka was the busiest of the keepers, making a number of excellent saves. But, around the 30-minute mark Roffey’s second half improvement paid off when they took the lead with a deflected effort.

Further changes were made by Lancing with James Hull coming on for Lukas Franzen-Jones and Harry Heath and Kaiden Hummerston came back on for Shay Matthews and Andrew Briggs. The unnamed triallist showed his ability with a mazy run from wide on the right, ending with a pass to Alex Laing who was able to fire towards goal but just wide of the upright.

Lancing earned a couple of free kicks late in the game, within shooting range, but could not use them to advantage. Roffey held out to achieve a hard earned win.

Lancing: Alieu Secka, Alex Laing (Capt.), Henry Watson, Jack Meeres, Kyle Sim, Andrew Briggs, Kaiden Hummerston,Harry Heath, Lukas Franzen-Jones, Shay Matthews, Callum Dowdell. Substitutes: Dan Hull, James Hull, Mohammed Zabadne, Alex Plummer, Tyrone Madhani,plus one triallist.

Wick 3 Petersfield Town 1

Wick FC produced their best pre-season performance of the summer with a splendid win against Wessex League Premier Division Petersfield Town.

The early exchanges saw both teams passing the ball swiftly and smartly despite the persistent heavy rain and high winds buffeting Crabtree Park.

And it was the Dragons who took the lead midway through the first half when Dave Crouch, last season’s leading scorer, whipped a fierce low finish past the advancing goalkeeper and inside the opposite corner.

The Dragons increased their advantage before the break when Harry Williams produced a glorious cross from the right which James Thurgar dived to head in at the far post.

Petersfield continued to be dangerous after the break and reduced the arrears after a smart turn and finish from Christian Bennett but the Dragons swiftly restored their two-goal lead with Josh Irish creating an opening with some clever footwork.

He then whipped in a telling cross which the Rams defence was unable to deal with under pressure from Aaron Tester, leaving Ben Gray to hammer home from 15 yards.

Substitute goalkeeper Lee Newell then made two superb saves, tipping a rasping drive onto the crossbar before stopping a low effort with his legs as Wick won in style.

‘We’ve had some tough challenges against teams from higher divisions and that was another good workout,’ said Wick manager Lee Baldwin.

‘I was very happy to see us converting our chances and the squad played well in the horrible conditions.’

Pagham 1 United Services Portsmouth 0

Pagham finished off their pre-season programme with a dominant win against Wessex Premier league side US Portsmouth. Having finished just below USP last season I suppose this was a little bit of revenge and it also showed how improved this years side is over the one last season.

The Lions almost scored in the eigth minute but the USP keeper just managed to get to a rebounded shot before striker Kieron Howard. Howard had his revenge just four minutes later though when he swivelled on a sixpence to hook the ball into the far corner of the net. They came very close to doubling that lead on the half hour when a dreadful pass across his own penalty area by a USP defender fell to Jamie Ford but he put his shot narrowly wide of the post. The Lions were really dominating this game now with the visitors only looking dangerous on the break, but Pagham could not force another goal home before the half-time whistle.

A minute into the second half and it looked like Pagham would finally score again but once again the USP goalie pulled off an excellent save from Tom Atkinson’s hard-hit volley. Chances kept coming for the home side and Joe Briggs was unlucky to see his clever shot land on the top of the net soon after. The next chance came directly from USP’s one and only corner. Conor Kelly was forced into his only real save of the afternoon and the ball was hammered upfield to Alfie Davidson’s and his pinpoint cross was headed just wide of the far post.on 73 minutes. The Lions had yet another chance after a great three man move ended, yet again with Ford heading wide. The last chance of the game surprisingly fell to USP when a shot from just inside the penalty area crashed against the post, with the rebound falling straight into the arms of a grateful Kelly.

All in all a good way to end an excellent pre-season and with the league starting next Saturday with a home game against last season’s high flying Crawley Down Gatwick it is going to be lively. One not to miss!

Pagham side: Kelly, Atkinson, Micevicius, Pointing, Wollers, Ford, Davidson, Jefkins, Briggs, Philips and Howard. Various second half subs.