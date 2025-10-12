Lancing take on Guernsey: SCFL premier clash in 34 pictures

It ended 2-0 to the Channel Island hoppers to leave the Lancers, now bossed by Dale Hurley and James Rhodes, still bottom of the table.
And their schedule doesn’t get any easier – they go to leaders Haywards Heath, who have won all of their 11 games so far, on Tuesday night.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Lancing-Guernsey game on this page and those linked. And get the local football action in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.
Lancing v Guernsey pictures by Stephen Goodger (51).jpeg
Lancing v Guernsey, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger
