Lancing v Guernsey, SCFL premier division

Lancing take on Guernsey: SCFL premier clash in 34 pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Oct 2025, 15:24 BST
Guernsey flew in to take the honours in the SCFL premier division at Lancing.

It ended 2-0 to the Channel Island hoppers to leave the Lancers, now bossed by Dale Hurley and James Rhodes, still bottom of the table.

And their schedule doesn’t get any easier – they go to leaders Haywards Heath, who have won all of their 11 games so far, on Tuesday night.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Lancing-Guernsey game on this page and those linked. And get the local football action in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

