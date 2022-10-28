Lancing 2 VCD Athletic 1

Isthmian south east

Lancing notched their second straight win when they got the better of VCD at Culver Road.

The East Preston bench celebrate after their first goal against Selsey | Picture: Chris Hatton

Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley kept faith with the starting XI which earned three valuable points away to Faversham.

Both sides began well, probing for openings but finding defences standing firm.

Anthony Adesite was a handful for VCD and came closest to making a breakthrough, cutting in from the right but hitting a tame effort easily held by Alieu Secka.

Mile Oak Women on the ball against Newhaven's development team

Lancing looked to have profited from a free-kick on 21 minutes when Louis Veneti got on the end of a fine delivery from Darius Goldsmith to head home from close range, but an offside decision ruled it out.

Lancing’s attacking spell got its reward on 26 minutes. Goldsmith latched on to a superb pass which split the defence. Harry Brooks was quickly off his line but Goldsmith rounded him and put his side one up with a calm finish.

Ashley Mutongerwa’s attempt to lob keeper Brooks was unsuccessful and Tyrone Madhani. Tyrone set up Goldsmith but his shot was too high.

Straight after the break Secka was called into action to save from an overhead kick.

Then Veneti found himself yards clear with only the keeper to beat, but he mistimed his burst and was clearly offside.

A good combination between Ashley Mutongerwa, Reece Hallard and Veneti ended with a foul on Veneti. Goldsmith took the kick and Marcus Allen diverted it into the net for a 2-0 lead.

VCD, after winning a couple of corners, managed to profit from one with Oluwafikayo Ajayi ramming the ball home from a couple of yards.

After that Lancing were indebted to excellent defensive work from Allen, Tom Butler, Jake LeGrange and Mo Zabadne for thwarting VCD’s attempts to level. Secka commanded his area well and VCD were unable to break Lancing down.

Successive victories suggest Lancing are making progress. There is depth to the squad and competition for places which should stand them in good stead.

A good number of home fans, in a crowd of 169, gave the Lancers rousing support and this helped them to see the game out.

Lancing remain in 13th,on 12 points and host Corinthian on Saturday.

report by DAVE WILMOTT

East Preston 2 Selsey 2

SCFL division one

Two second half goals rescued a point for EP – with Dom Clarke and Matt Storm on the scoresheet again.

As had happened the previous week against Shoreham, EP let themselves go behind from silly mistakes.

But EP ensured they didn’t let the game get away from them as it did against Shoreham.

Carl Bennett picked up the MoM award for the second week running in front of another good crowd at The Lashmar of 134.

Mile Oak Women 3 Newhaven Dev XI 2

After an even start, Mile Oak captain Lauren Wilton had to be taken off injured following an elbow to the ribs.

She was replaced by Vanessa Gauerke and the sub set up Jane Child who slotted home on the 27th minute.

Just before the break, some fine work from Freya Green down the left saw the ball cut back to find Gauerke, who fired past the Newhaven keeper to make it 2-0 by half-time.

Mile Oak piled forward at the start of the second half and created three brilliant chances, with Gauerke causing mayhem to the Newhaven defence. In the 50th minute, the super-sub got her second, Oak's third.

Oak continued to get forward and the impressive Green was playing out of her skin down the left creating further chances for Child and Gauerke.

With 20 minutes left, Oak were forced into a few changes through tiredness and injuries. In the 75th minute Newhaven scored a great goal on the counter attack and soon a fine finish made it 3-2.

Green was unlucky when a superb shot missed by inches from 25 yards.

Freya Green named player of the match.

Manager Terry Wilton said "I was so impressed with the team. We could and should have won by more.

"With some players suffering from tiredness and injuries, I had to make four substitutions which seemed to unbalance the side a little. We lost our formation and shape but held on for a deserved victory.

“New signing Sophie Pierce made her league debut and was brilliant.”

Southbourne 4 Yapton 1

West Sussex Lge Div 1

Josh Dean's header gave Yapton the lead after 20 minutes, but then Southbourne were dominant, took the lead before half-time and scored two more in the second half.

Yapton had Jake Dean to thank that defeat was not even heavier. He excelled, especially in the second period.

Yapton Res 1 Flansham Park Rangers 4

Bareham Trophy

Tremendous kicking from his hands by the Flansham goalkeeper caused Yapton all sorts of problems.

Flansham led 2-0 at half-time and after Ben Hothersall was on target for the home side soon after the break, the visitors pulled away.

It was a day to forget for two Yapton players.

