Lancing's winning run ends - Worthing Women hit five in cup

Sevenoaks 3 Lancing 0

Isthmian south east

Lancing’s successful run came to an end in the rain at the Bourne Stadium as they conceded three second-half goals.

Action from Lancing's recent win over Corinthian | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alieu Secka returned between the posts and Tommy Boyle returned to the side as the Lancers looked to build on their recent climb up to a healthy mid-table spot.

The Oaks started at a terrific pace and, within the first minute, Secka came to his side’s rescue racing quickly from his line to make a point blank save from a few yards.

Ashley Mutongerwa was Lancing’s main threat and the home defence had to work hard to contain him. He set up Lancing’s first effort on goal as he slipped the ball to Tyrone Madhani but he fired wide.

The Oaks were on top for the first 25 minutes or so but Lancing gradually began to exert more control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Women celebrate a goal in their 5-2 cup win over Eastbourne | Picture: Onerebelsview

The closest Lancing came to a goal came from a well flighted free kick from Darius Goldsmith which looked to be dropping in under the bar until headed clear.

Reece Hallard went on a powerful run through the Oaks half but was brought down by a tackle from Joseph Bingham, which earned him a yellow card from referee Reece Pinchback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the second half Mo Zabadne’s volley from outside the box flew agonisingly wide.

Worthing Town Girls U18s

Ten minutes into the second half, the Oaks got their noses in front from the penalty spot. Zabadne conceded a penalty and up stepped danger man Freddie Parker to send Secka the wrong way.

Lancing made a determined effort to get back on level terms and Tommy Boyle produced a left-foot drive well saved by keeper Tyler McCarthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 65 minutes gone, Parker capitalised on hesitancy at the edge of the box by Secka to take the ball around the keeper and bury it.

Lancing came close to pulling one back when a Darius Goldsmith free kick dropped on to the bar. But late on, Fumnaya Shomotun cut in at pace from the right and fired in a shot which curled just inside the post.

DAVE WILMOTT

Worthing Women 5 Eastbourne Utd 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

League Cup

Another day, another hat-trick - this time forward Chloe Winchester took home the match ball as Worthing progressed in the League Cup.

Playing at the Crucial Environmental Stadium for the first time in seven weeks, into the side came Ella Newman, Ellie Russell, Charlie Carter, Winchester and Katie Cooper.

The game started with a number of shots at the Eastbourne goal and eventually Winchester, fresh from notching her maiden competitive strike for the club at Richmond last week, opened the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second for Winchester was followed by one for the visitors before Georgia Tibble made it 3-1, Winchester completed her treble and – after United got a second – Katie Young made it five.

GARETH NICHOLAS

Worthing Town Girls’ U18s are enjoying their debut season in the Junior Premier League. Annabel Bassett reports on their progress.

Worthing Town Girls U18s have begun their first season in the top league for under-18s football in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With four games played so far and Worthing yet to pick up a point, it seems on paper the opposition have proved to be of too high a quality for Worthing to match.

However, the team in blue and black have had tight contests so far, with experience and constant midfield pressure proving to be the difference.

The experience is something that will come with time as Worthing learn how to deal with other teams’ technicality and threats from the flanks.

However, the constant midfield pressure, which has proved effective for other teams, is now something Worthing can start to implement themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Worthing’s opening four games, they’ve scored four goals, one of which was from Olivia Waller.

Waller always seems to have a box of tricks when she needs to evade a defender or two. She can roll, nutmeg or run her way past rivals before passing to a teammate.

Tia Stone is Worthing’s pacy right-winger.

Stone latches on to through balls and has been close to scoring numerous times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the final ball through to Stone can improve, goals will certainly be coming thick and fast for Worthing.

But it’s undisputed that you need a goalkeeper you can rely on, and Amelia Atterbury is certainly that.

Worthing Town’s No1 has slid in to grab the ball from forwards’ feet and dived to push balls past the post multiple times so far to save her team.

Town coach Simon Bates said: “The level of opposition is a big step up for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, the players have shown the ability and desire to keep fighting for points in each and every game.”