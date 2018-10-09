Langney Wanderers part ways with Andy Goodchild after tough start to Premier campaign

Langney Wanderers have parted company with their manager Andy Goodchild.

The Wanderers, who play their home fixtures at Priory Lane, were promoted from County League one last season but have so far struggled in the Premier.

Langney are fourth from bottom in the table having won just once from 10 matches.

A statement from Andy Goodchild read, “It is with a heavy heart that I have agreed with the chairman to leave Langney Wanderers by mutual consent.

“I will look back at the two years with fond memories of a momentous time in the clubs history.

“I would like to say how proud I am to have been given the opportunity to manage Langney Wanderers football club by Tibbs & Tracey.

“It has been far more than just a job for me the last 2 years. I have felt a real connection with those at the club and have come to learn how truly special this club is.

“I am sad that it hasn’t worked out in the way we wanted this season. But I leave with my head held high, along with some wonderful memories that I will always cherish.

“first season in charge was fantastic. We won a majority of our games, reached the semi final of the Peter Bentley cup beaten by the eventual winners (Pagham ironically !), won the Division 1 cup and were awarded April team of the month.

“The second season saw us finish as runners - up to Little Common but still achieving promotion. These great memories will stay with me.

“I was confident that we would be able to progress this season and continue to close the gap between expectation levels and reality, but unfortunately it has not been the case.

“I would like to thank Tibbs & Tracey for offering me the chance to manage this great club, and for the support they have given me during my time in charge.

“I would also like to thank the players – some of whom have been here since my very first day as manager – for the effort and commitment they have shown me during the past two years.

“I thank my coaching team for their support, loyalty and dedication – I have been lucky to have worked with such good people.

“Finally, I would like to finish by thanking the Langney Loyals for their fantastic support. I genuinely hope they get the success they deserve and I wish everyone at Langney Wanderers all the very best in the future.”

A statement from the club added, “The club have agreed to go separate ways after what has been a difficult start to life in the SCFL Premier.

“Langney Wanderers would like put on record it’s gratitude to Andy for his hard work and dedication over the last two years, getting the club promoted to the Premier Division was a huge achievement for the club and something that Andy should be rightly proud of and we wish him well in his future managerial career where ever that takes him.”