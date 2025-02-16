'Last year is done' - Former Reds striker makes Crawley Town comment after first MK Dons goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danilo Orsi scored his first MK Dons goal – then made reference to ‘Crawley Dons’ in his post-match interview.

Orsi has joined former teammates Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Laurence Maguire at Stadium MK – under the management of Scott Lindsey. Orsi is on loan from League One strugglers Burton Albion.

The 28-year-old scored 25 goals for Crawley in an historic season which saw them get promoted through the play-offs.

And on Saturday he scored his first goal since rejoining with Lindsey and his coaching staff including Jamie Day, Carl Laraman and Ben Gladwin, in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere.

Danilo Orsi celebrates scoring against MK Dons in last season's play-off semi-final | Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

With so many former Crawley Town people involved, a lot of fans are referring to them as Crawley Dons.

But speaking to Toby Luck from our sister title MK Citizen after the game, Orsi said: “There are a few of us here now, and a few people on Twitter have been calling us Crawley Dons, but we're not looking at it like that. We're at MK Dons now, it's a big club and we all want to get it back to where we think it belongs.

"Last year is done, it's about right here, right now. People can say what they want but it's all about MK Dons now. "Coming into a club where you know a few players, and the manager as well helps massively because you know the demands. That has helped me bed in a bit quicker than if I didn't know anyone. "It's a massive club and we want to get back to where we belong."

MK Dons, who are currently sitting 16th in the League Two table, also have Connal Trueman in goal, who played a few games for Crawley on emergency loan earlier this season.