Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results.
Saturday, November 30
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)
1 4 Ripley Village v Holland Sports [ Round 2 ]
0 3 Farleigh Rovers v Oxted & District [ Round 2 ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
0 0 Polegate Town v Battle Town [ Round 2 ], Polegate Town won 4 - 3 on penalties
Stratford Challenge Cup
4 1 Dormansland Rockets v Horsted Keynes [ Round 3 ]
0 0 Holland Sports II v Forest Row II [ Round 3 ], Forest Row II won 4 - 3 on penalties
Malins Challenge Cup
2 0 Eastbourne Athletic v Lancing United [ Quarter Final ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
3 6 Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
1 2 Crawley Devils v Godstone
3 2 Crowhurst v Rotherfield
1 1 Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC
1 0 Westfield v Cuckfield Rangers
Championship
4 1 Reigate Priory II v Hurstpierpoint
5 3 Ringmer AFC II v Eastbourne Rangers
2 4 Sovereign Saints v Copthorne II
Division One
1 2 Barcombe v Cuckfield Rangers II
4 7 Club des Iles v Welcroft Park Rangers
2 0 Cuckfield Town v Nutfield
1 3 Newhaven II v Oxted & District II
1 1 Warlingham v Wivelsfield Green
Division Two North
6 1 Ansty FC v Old Oxted Town
0 3 Crawley United v Ifield Albion
Division Two South
2 2 BN Dons v Buxted
3 1 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
2 2 Ridgewood II v Willingdon Athletic
2 5 Ringmer AFC III v Preston Manor Royals
3 1 Seaford Town II v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Division Three North
1 7 Ifield II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Division Three South
5 2 Montpelier Villa AFC II v Portslade Athletic
2 1 Nutley v The View
2 1 Rotherfield II v Polegate Town II
Division Four North
0 6 West Hoathly v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
1 3 Hurstpierpoint II v Cuckfield Town II
1 0 Lindfield III v Newick
Division Five North
6 0 FC Railway II v Warlingham III
3 4 Royal Earlswood II v Reigate Priory 'C'
1 2 Southgate United v Ifield Albion II
Division Five South
1 0 AFC Varndeanians III v Marle Place Wanderers
1 8 Maresfield Village II v Hartfield
0 4 Scaynes Hill II v Barcombe II
4 3 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Horsted Keynes II
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, December 7
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
Forest Row II v Ferring [ Round 3 ]
Cuckfield Town v Angmering Saturday First [ Round 3 ]
Goring by Sea Cricket v Southwick [ Round 4 ]
Eastbourne Athletic v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 4 ]
Selsey Reserves v Seaford Town II [ Round 4 ]
Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons [ Round 4 ]
Newhaven II v Boys Club Old Boys [ Round 4 ]
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup
Trenham v Charlwood Village (Sat) [ Round 2 ]
Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup
Horsley II v Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]
Guidford Park v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 2 ]
Reigate Priory 'B' v Dorkinians IV [ Round 2 ]
John Fisher Old Boys v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 2 ]
Junior Charity Cup
Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Quarter Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Sovereign Saints v Ringmer AFC [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Cuckfield Rangers II v Crawley A.F.C. [ Round 2 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
Ashurst Wood v Ifield [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
A.S Crawley XI v Balcombe II [ Round 3 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Wakehams Green v Copthorne 'A' [ Round 2 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
AFC Varndeanians III v Newick [ Quarter Final ] KO.2:30 PM
Keymer & Hassocks v Plumpton Athletic [ Quarter Final ]
West Hoathly v FC Railway II [ Quarter Final ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II [ Round 3 ] KO.1:00 PM
Premier Division
Crawley Devils v Tunbridge Wells II
Crowhurst v Godstone
Holland Sports v Battle Town
Rotherfield v Ridgewood
Westfield v Oxted & District
Championship
Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Rangers fixture
Lindfield II v AFC Varndeanians II
Oakwood II v Ringmer AFC II
Polegate Town v Copthorne II
Division One
Barcombe v Wivelsfield Green
Nutfield v Club des Iles
Division Two North
Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II
Old Oxted Town v Crawley United
Division Two South
Buxted v Willingdon Athletic
Cuckfield Rangers Development v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Ridgewood II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Ringmer AFC III v Horsted Keynes KO.1:00 PM
Division Three North
Caterham v Dormansland Rockets
Smallfield v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Division Three South
Lancing United v Montpelier Villa AFC II
Nutley v Rotherfield II fixture
Portslade Athletic v Polegate Town II
The View v AFC Hurst KO.3pm.
Division Four North
Ifield III v Athletico
Division Four South
Ditchling v Lindfield III
Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint II
Scaynes Hill v Ansty FC II
Division Five North
Crawley United II v Royal Earlswood II
Gatwick Warriors II v Ifield Albion II
Reigate Priory 'C' v Southgate United
Warlingham III v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
Hartfield v Hurstpierpoint III
Horsted Keynes II v Barcombe II
Marle Place Wanderers v Maresfield Village II
Willingdon Athletic II v Scaynes Hill II