Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 08:48 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:38 BST

Here are the latest fixtures & results from the Mid Sussex Football League...

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results.

Saturday, November 30

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)

1 4 Ripley Village v Holland Sports [ Round 2 ]

0 3 Farleigh Rovers v Oxted & District [ Round 2 ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

0 0 Polegate Town v Battle Town [ Round 2 ], Polegate Town won 4 - 3 on penalties

Stratford Challenge Cup

4 1 Dormansland Rockets v Horsted Keynes [ Round 3 ]

0 0 Holland Sports II v Forest Row II [ Round 3 ], Forest Row II won 4 - 3 on penalties

Malins Challenge Cup

2 0 Eastbourne Athletic v Lancing United [ Quarter Final ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

3 6 Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

1 2 Crawley Devils v Godstone

3 2 Crowhurst v Rotherfield

1 1 Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC

1 0 Westfield v Cuckfield Rangers

Championship

4 1 Reigate Priory II v Hurstpierpoint

5 3 Ringmer AFC II v Eastbourne Rangers

2 4 Sovereign Saints v Copthorne II

Division One

1 2 Barcombe v Cuckfield Rangers II

4 7 Club des Iles v Welcroft Park Rangers

2 0 Cuckfield Town v Nutfield

1 3 Newhaven II v Oxted & District II

1 1 Warlingham v Wivelsfield Green

Division Two North

6 1 Ansty FC v Old Oxted Town

0 3 Crawley United v Ifield Albion

Division Two South

2 2 BN Dons v Buxted

3 1 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

2 2 Ridgewood II v Willingdon Athletic

2 5 Ringmer AFC III v Preston Manor Royals

3 1 Seaford Town II v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Division Three North

1 7 Ifield II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Division Three South

5 2 Montpelier Villa AFC II v Portslade Athletic

2 1 Nutley v The View

2 1 Rotherfield II v Polegate Town II

Division Four North

0 6 West Hoathly v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

1 3 Hurstpierpoint II v Cuckfield Town II

1 0 Lindfield III v Newick

Division Five North

6 0 FC Railway II v Warlingham III

3 4 Royal Earlswood II v Reigate Priory 'C'

1 2 Southgate United v Ifield Albion II

Division Five South

1 0 AFC Varndeanians III v Marle Place Wanderers

1 8 Maresfield Village II v Hartfield

0 4 Scaynes Hill II v Barcombe II

4 3 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Horsted Keynes II

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, December 7

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Forest Row II v Ferring [ Round 3 ]

Cuckfield Town v Angmering Saturday First [ Round 3 ]

Goring by Sea Cricket v Southwick [ Round 4 ]

Eastbourne Athletic v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 4 ]

Selsey Reserves v Seaford Town II [ Round 4 ]

Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons [ Round 4 ]

Newhaven II v Boys Club Old Boys [ Round 4 ]

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup

Trenham v Charlwood Village (Sat) [ Round 2 ]

Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup

Horsley II v Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]

Guidford Park v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 2 ]

Reigate Priory 'B' v Dorkinians IV [ Round 2 ]

John Fisher Old Boys v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 2 ]

Junior Charity Cup

Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Quarter Final ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Sovereign Saints v Ringmer AFC [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Cuckfield Rangers II v Crawley A.F.C. [ Round 2 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

Ashurst Wood v Ifield [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

A.S Crawley XI v Balcombe II [ Round 3 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Wakehams Green v Copthorne 'A' [ Round 2 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

AFC Varndeanians III v Newick [ Quarter Final ] KO.2:30 PM

Keymer & Hassocks v Plumpton Athletic [ Quarter Final ]

West Hoathly v FC Railway II [ Quarter Final ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II [ Round 3 ] KO.1:00 PM

Premier Division

Crawley Devils v Tunbridge Wells II

Crowhurst v Godstone

Holland Sports v Battle Town

Rotherfield v Ridgewood

Westfield v Oxted & District

Championship

Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Rangers fixture

Lindfield II v AFC Varndeanians II

Oakwood II v Ringmer AFC II

Polegate Town v Copthorne II

Division One

Barcombe v Wivelsfield Green

Nutfield v Club des Iles

Division Two North

Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II

Old Oxted Town v Crawley United

Division Two South

Buxted v Willingdon Athletic

Cuckfield Rangers Development v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Ridgewood II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Ringmer AFC III v Horsted Keynes KO.1:00 PM

Division Three North

Caterham v Dormansland Rockets

Smallfield v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Division Three South

Lancing United v Montpelier Villa AFC II

Nutley v Rotherfield II fixture

Portslade Athletic v Polegate Town II

The View v AFC Hurst KO.3pm.

Division Four North

Ifield III v Athletico

Division Four South

Ditchling v Lindfield III

Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint II

Scaynes Hill v Ansty FC II

Division Five North

Crawley United II v Royal Earlswood II

Gatwick Warriors II v Ifield Albion II

Reigate Priory 'C' v Southgate United

Warlingham III v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

Hartfield v Hurstpierpoint III

Horsted Keynes II v Barcombe II

Marle Place Wanderers v Maresfield Village II

Willingdon Athletic II v Scaynes Hill II

