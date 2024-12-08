Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 8th Dec 2024, 08:10 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 11:20 BST
Fixtures & Results

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results: Saturday, December 7

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

0 2 Eastbourne Athletic v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 4 ]

1 0 Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons [ Round 4 ]

2 1 Newhaven II v Boys Club Old Boys [ Round 4 ]

Junior Charity Cup

3 0 Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

4 1 A.S Crawley XI v Balcombe II [ Round 3 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

3 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Newick [ Quarter Final ]

Tester Challenge Cup

2 1 Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II [ Round 3 ]

Premier Division

1 1 Crawley Devils v Tunbridge Wells II

5 1 Crowhurst v Godstone

Championship

2 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Lindfield II

3 2 Oakwood II v Ringmer AFC II

Division Two South

5 1 Ringmer AFC III v Horsted Keynes

Division Three South

2 3 Portslade Athletic v Polegate Town II

Division Four South

7 3 Scaynes Hill v Ansty FC II

Division Five North

2 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Southgate United

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday 14th December 2024

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup

Holland Sports II v Dorkinians III [ Round 2 ]

Oxted & District II v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]

Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup

Horsley II v Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]

Guidford Park v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 2 ]

Reigate Priory 'B' v Dorkinians IV [ Round 2 ]

John Fisher Old Boys v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 2 ]

Junior Charity Cup

Ashurst Wood v Ridgewood II [ Quarter Final ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Oxted & District v Copthorne II [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Lindfield II v Warlingham [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

FC Railway II v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 3 ]

Premier Division

Crawley Devils v Balcombe

Godstone v Ridgewood

Ringmer AFC v Holland Sports, KO.1pm

Rotherfield v Battle Town

Tunbridge Wells II v Cuckfield Rangers

Westfield v Crowhurst

Championship

AFC Varndeanians II v Sovereign Saints KO.2:30 PM

Crawley A.F.C. v Oakwood II

Hurstpierpoint v Ringmer AFC II

Polegate Town v Eastbourne Rangers

Division One

Barcombe v Club des Iles

Cuckfield Rangers II v Nutfield

Newhaven II v Welcroft Park Rangers

Wivelsfield Green v Cuckfield Town

Division Two North

Balcombe II v Jarvis Brook II

Ifield v Reigate Priory

Ifield Albion v Old Oxted

Division Two South

BN Dons v Seaford Town II

Buxted v Preston Manor Royals

Horsted Keynes v Willingdon Athletic

Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Ringmer AFC III v Brighton & Sussex Medical KO.3:30 PM

Division Three North

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v A.S Crawley XI

Ifield II v Copthorne 'A'

Wakehams Green v Dormansland Rockets

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Polegate Town II

Eastbourne Athletic v The View

Montpelier Villa AFC II v Rotherfield KO.3:00 PM

Nutley v Portslade Athletic

Southwick v Lancing

Division Four North

Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill

West Hoathly v Ifield III

Division Four South

Cuckfield Town II v Ditchling

Newick v Hurstpierpoint

Plumpton Athletic v Maresfield Village

Scaynes Hill v Lindfield III

Division Five North

Crawley United II v Warlingham III

Gatwick Warriors II v Southgate United

Ifield Albion II v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

Hartfield v Horsted Keynes II

Hurstpierpoint III v AFC Varndeanians III

Maresfield Village II v Ringmer AFC IV

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Scaynes Hill II

Willingdon Athletic II v Barcombe II

