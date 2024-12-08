Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results: Saturday, December 7
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
0 2 Eastbourne Athletic v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 4 ]
1 0 Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons [ Round 4 ]
2 1 Newhaven II v Boys Club Old Boys [ Round 4 ]
Junior Charity Cup
3 0 Ansty FC v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
4 1 A.S Crawley XI v Balcombe II [ Round 3 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
3 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Newick [ Quarter Final ]
Tester Challenge Cup
2 1 Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II [ Round 3 ]
Premier Division
1 1 Crawley Devils v Tunbridge Wells II
5 1 Crowhurst v Godstone
Championship
2 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Lindfield II
3 2 Oakwood II v Ringmer AFC II
Division Two South
5 1 Ringmer AFC III v Horsted Keynes
Division Three South
2 3 Portslade Athletic v Polegate Town II
Division Four South
7 3 Scaynes Hill v Ansty FC II
Division Five North
2 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Southgate United
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday 14th December 2024
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup
Holland Sports II v Dorkinians III [ Round 2 ]
Oxted & District II v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]
Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup
Horsley II v Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]
Guidford Park v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 2 ]
Reigate Priory 'B' v Dorkinians IV [ Round 2 ]
John Fisher Old Boys v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 2 ]
Junior Charity Cup
Ashurst Wood v Ridgewood II [ Quarter Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Oxted & District v Copthorne II [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Lindfield II v Warlingham [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
FC Railway II v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 3 ]
Premier Division
Crawley Devils v Balcombe
Godstone v Ridgewood
Ringmer AFC v Holland Sports, KO.1pm
Rotherfield v Battle Town
Tunbridge Wells II v Cuckfield Rangers
Westfield v Crowhurst
Championship
AFC Varndeanians II v Sovereign Saints KO.2:30 PM
Crawley A.F.C. v Oakwood II
Hurstpierpoint v Ringmer AFC II
Polegate Town v Eastbourne Rangers
Division One
Barcombe v Club des Iles
Cuckfield Rangers II v Nutfield
Newhaven II v Welcroft Park Rangers
Wivelsfield Green v Cuckfield Town
Division Two North
Balcombe II v Jarvis Brook II
Ifield v Reigate Priory
Ifield Albion v Old Oxted
Division Two South
BN Dons v Seaford Town II
Buxted v Preston Manor Royals
Horsted Keynes v Willingdon Athletic
Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Ringmer AFC III v Brighton & Sussex Medical KO.3:30 PM
Division Three North
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v A.S Crawley XI
Ifield II v Copthorne 'A'
Wakehams Green v Dormansland Rockets
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Polegate Town II
Eastbourne Athletic v The View
Montpelier Villa AFC II v Rotherfield KO.3:00 PM
Nutley v Portslade Athletic
Southwick v Lancing
Division Four North
Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill
West Hoathly v Ifield III
Division Four South
Cuckfield Town II v Ditchling
Newick v Hurstpierpoint
Plumpton Athletic v Maresfield Village
Scaynes Hill v Lindfield III
Division Five North
Crawley United II v Warlingham III
Gatwick Warriors II v Southgate United
Ifield Albion II v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
Hartfield v Horsted Keynes II
Hurstpierpoint III v AFC Varndeanians III
Maresfield Village II v Ringmer AFC IV
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Scaynes Hill II
Willingdon Athletic II v Barcombe II