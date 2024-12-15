Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 08:25 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 13:52 BST
Fixtures & results

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results: Saturday, December 14

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup

2 2 Oxted & District II v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]

Oxted & District II won 5 – 4 on penalties

Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup

7 1 Horsley II v Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]

1 4 Guidford Park v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 2 ]

4 1 Reigate Priory 'B' v Dorkinians IV [ Round 2 ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

2 0 Oxted & District v Copthorne II [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

3 1 Lindfield II v Warlingham [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

7 1 FC Railway II v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 3 ]

Premier Division

0 1 Crawley Devils v Balcombe

0 0 Godstone v Ridgewood

4 1 Ringmer AFC v Holland Sports

0 5 Rotherfield v Battle Town

3 0 Westfield v Crowhurst

Championship

3 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Sovereign Saints

1 1 Polegate Town v Eastbourne Rangers

Division One

3 3 Cuckfield Rangers II v Nutfield

4 4 Newhaven II v Welcroft Park Rangers

Division Two North

1 1 Ifield Albion v Old Oxted Town

Division Two South

0 0 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Division Three North

0 4 Ifield II v Copthorne 'A'

3 1 Wakehams Green v Dormansland Rockets

Division Three South

2 1 AFC Hurst v Polegate Town II

4 1 Eastbourne Athletic v The View

3 3 Montpelier Villa AFC II v Rotherfield II

2 3 Nutley v Portslade Athletic

1 3 Southwick v Lancing United

Division Four South

0 1 Cuckfield Town II v Ditchling

Division Five North

6 1 Crawley United II v Warlingham III

0 2 Gatwick Warriors II v Southgate United

3 2 Ifield Albion II v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

0 7 Maresfield Village II v Ringmer AFC IV

4 2 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Scaynes Hill II

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, December 21:

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Selsey Reserves v Seaford Town II [ Round 4 ]

Premier Division

Balcombe v Ridgewood

Battle Town v Westfield

Crawley Devils v Cuckfield

Crowhurst v Ringmer AFC

Oxted & District v Holland Sports

Rotherfield v Tunbridge Wells II

