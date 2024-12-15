Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results: Saturday, December 14
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup
2 2 Oxted & District II v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]
Oxted & District II won 5 – 4 on penalties
Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup
7 1 Horsley II v Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]
1 4 Guidford Park v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 2 ]
4 1 Reigate Priory 'B' v Dorkinians IV [ Round 2 ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
2 0 Oxted & District v Copthorne II [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
3 1 Lindfield II v Warlingham [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
7 1 FC Railway II v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 3 ]
Premier Division
0 1 Crawley Devils v Balcombe
0 0 Godstone v Ridgewood
4 1 Ringmer AFC v Holland Sports
0 5 Rotherfield v Battle Town
3 0 Westfield v Crowhurst
Championship
3 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Sovereign Saints
1 1 Polegate Town v Eastbourne Rangers
Division One
3 3 Cuckfield Rangers II v Nutfield
4 4 Newhaven II v Welcroft Park Rangers
Division Two North
1 1 Ifield Albion v Old Oxted Town
Division Two South
0 0 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Division Three North
0 4 Ifield II v Copthorne 'A'
3 1 Wakehams Green v Dormansland Rockets
Division Three South
2 1 AFC Hurst v Polegate Town II
4 1 Eastbourne Athletic v The View
3 3 Montpelier Villa AFC II v Rotherfield II
2 3 Nutley v Portslade Athletic
1 3 Southwick v Lancing United
Division Four South
0 1 Cuckfield Town II v Ditchling
Division Five North
6 1 Crawley United II v Warlingham III
0 2 Gatwick Warriors II v Southgate United
3 2 Ifield Albion II v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
0 7 Maresfield Village II v Ringmer AFC IV
4 2 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Scaynes Hill II
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, December 21:
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
Selsey Reserves v Seaford Town II [ Round 4 ]
Premier Division
Balcombe v Ridgewood
Battle Town v Westfield
Crawley Devils v Cuckfield
Crowhurst v Ringmer AFC
Oxted & District v Holland Sports
Rotherfield v Tunbridge Wells II