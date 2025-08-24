Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.
Results
Friday, August 22
Premier Division
1 6 Shoreham II v Balcombe
Saturday, August 23
Premier Division
3 2 Frenches Athletic v Hollington United
1 6 Holland Sports v Lindfield
3 6 Punnetts Town v Crowhurst
5 1 Rotherfield v Polegate Town
4 0 Westfield v Cuckfield Rangers
Championship
5 2 AFC Uckfield Town II v Copthorne II
0 7 AFC Varndeanians II v Eastbourne Town II
3 0 Sovereign Saints v Smallfield
5 1 Wivelsfield Green v Roffey II
Fixtures.
All matches kick-off at 2pm unless stated.
Saturday, August 30
Premier Division
Crowhurst v Westfield KO. 3pm
Cuckfield Rangers v Frenches Athletic
Holland Sports v Rotherfield
Hollington United v Balcombe
Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II
Shoreham II v Lindfield
Championship
AFC Varndeanians II v Smallfield KO.2:30 PM
Copthorne II v Hurstpierpoint
Cuckfield Town v AFC Uckfield Town II
Oakwood II v Eastbourne Town II
Sovereign Saints v Roffey II