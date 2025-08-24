Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 24th Aug 2025, 08:08 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 08:56 BST
Fixtures & results

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Results

Friday, August 22

Premier Division

1 6 Shoreham II v Balcombe

Saturday, August 23

Premier Division

3 2 Frenches Athletic v Hollington United

1 6 Holland Sports v Lindfield

3 6 Punnetts Town v Crowhurst

5 1 Rotherfield v Polegate Town

4 0 Westfield v Cuckfield Rangers

Championship

5 2 AFC Uckfield Town II v Copthorne II

0 7 AFC Varndeanians II v Eastbourne Town II

3 0 Sovereign Saints v Smallfield

5 1 Wivelsfield Green v Roffey II

Fixtures.

All matches kick-off at 2pm unless stated.

Saturday, August 30

Premier Division

Crowhurst v Westfield KO. 3pm

Cuckfield Rangers v Frenches Athletic

Holland Sports v Rotherfield

Hollington United v Balcombe

Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II

Shoreham II v Lindfield

Championship

AFC Varndeanians II v Smallfield KO.2:30 PM

Copthorne II v Hurstpierpoint

Cuckfield Town v AFC Uckfield Town II

Oakwood II v Eastbourne Town II

Sovereign Saints v Roffey II

