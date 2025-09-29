Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Fixtures (all matches kick off at 2pm unless stated)
Friday, October 3
Division Five South
Ringmer AFC IV v Barcombe II, Caburn Community Ground KO 8pm.
Saturday, October 4
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup (round one)
The Junior Club Tackleway v Hurstpierpoint
Sussex CFA Junior Cup (round one)
Diversity United v Buxted
Yapton II v Cuckfield Town III
Crawley United v Worthing Town II
Bosham II v Seaford Town II
Victoria Baptist v Ringmer AFC II
Willingdon Athletic v Horsham Crusaders Raiders
Junior Charity Cup (round one)
Southgate United v Portslade Athletic
Ifield v Nutley
Jarvis Brook II v Cuckfield Rangers II
Dormansland Rockets v Caterham
Mowatt Challenge Cup (round two)
Ashurst Wood v Smallfield
Malins Challenge Cup (round one)
Cuckfield Town II v Newick
Parsons Challenge Cup (round one)
Southwick v Maresfield Village
West Hoathly v Warlingham II
Brian Hall Challenge Cup (round one)
Poets Corner v Royal Earlswood
Welcroft Park Rangers IIIv Crawley United II
Scaynes Hill IIv Forgewood
Round two
Lindfield III v Ashurst Wood II
Premier Division
Balcombe v Crowhurst KO 1:30pm
Cuckfield Rangers v Hollington United
Polegate Town v Shoreham II
Punnetts Town v Lindfield
Reigate Priory II v Rotherfield
Westfield v Holland Sports
Championship
AFC Varndeanians II v Copthorne II KO 2:30pm
Eastbourne Town II v Sovereign Saints
Roffey II v Cuckfield Town
Wivelsfield Green v Oakwood II
Division One
BN Dons v Newhaven
Preston Manor Royals v Oxted & District KO. 3pm
Reigate Priory U23 v Nutfield
Welcroft Park Rangers v Warlingham
Division Two North
Balcombe II v Ansty FC KO.3:30pm
Frenches Athletic II v Lindfield II
Old Oxted Town v Reigate Priory 'A'
Wakehams Green v Ifield
Division Two South
Barcombe v Brighton & Sussex Medical
Eastbourne Athletic v Rotherfield II
Horsted Keynes v Ridgewood
Division Three North
Charlwood Village v Gatwick Warriors
Copthorne 'A' v Forest Row U23
Holland Sports II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Sovereign Saints II v BN Dons II
Division Four North
East Grinstead Harriers v FC Railway
Ifield Albion II v Ifield
Oxted & District II v Horley AFC
Smallfield II v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
Ansty FC II v AFC Varndeanians
Hartfield v The View
Hurstpierpoint II v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Marle Place Wanderers v Keymer & Hassocks
Plumpton Athletic v Ditchling
Division Five North
Caterham II v Godstone United
Crawley Phoenix v Gatwick Warriors II
Reigate Priory 'C'v Horley AFC II
Division Five South
Hurstpierpoint III v Marle Place Wanderers Development
Results.
Saturday, September 27
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup (round one)
2 2 Westfield II v Punnetts Town (Westfield II won 2 – 1 on penalties).
8 0 Westfield v ASC Brighton Rangers
Junior Charity Cup (round one)
3 0 Ansty FC v Gatwick Warriors II
1 0 Athletico Redhill v Caterham II
Montgomery Challenge Cup (round one)
2 2 Copthorne II v Rotherfield (Copthorne II won 4 – 2 on penalties).
Mowatt Challenge Cup (round one)
1 4 Forest Row II v Wivelsfield Green
Somerville Challenge Cup (round one)
2 4 Ifield Albion v Cuckfield Rangers II
5 0 Balcombe II v A.S Crawley XI
1 5 Jarvis Brook II v Warlingham
5 4 Frenches Athletic II v Old Oxted Town
Stratford Challenge Cup (round two)
4 2 Portslade Athletic v Buxted
2 7 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v AFC Hurst
Premier Division
8 0 Balcombe v Polegate Town
2 0 Cuckfield Rangers v Shoreham II
4 0 Frenches Athletic v Holland Sports
3 2 Lindfield v Hollington United
0 2 Reigate Priory II v Crowhurst
Championship
7 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Roffey II
7 2 Cuckfield Town v Oakwood II
4 0 Hurstpierpoint v AFC Uckfield Town II
3 3 Smallfield v Eastbourne Town II
Division One
4 3 Ashurst Wood v Reigate Priory U23
2 3 Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons
2 1 Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II
Division Two North
2 4 Lindfield II v Crawley United
1 0 Wakehams Green v Reigate Priory 'A'
Division Two South
4 3 Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC III
5 1 Rotherfield II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
2 1 Willingdon Athletic v Eastbourne Athletic
Division Three North
0 3 Dormansland Rockets v Charlwood Village
4 2 Gatwick Warriors v Forest Row U23
3 2 Ifield v Caterham
Division Three South
6 1 BN Dons II v Montpelier Villa
3 3 Nutley v Cuckfield Town II
Division Four North
2 0 FC Railway v Reigate Priory
2 0 Horley AFC v Ifield Albion II
5 1 Oxted & District II v Smallfield II
2 2 Warlingham II v Ifield II
1 1 West Hoathly v Southgate
Division Four South
5 7 Ditchling v Ansty FC II
7 1 Hurstpierpoint II v AFC Varndeanians III
1 2 Keymer & Hassocks v Southwick
0 8 Maresfield Village v Marle Place Wanderers
1 3 Plumpton Athletic v Hartfield
4 3 The View v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Division Five North
8 2 Forgewood v Crawley United II
0 2 Godstone United v Ashurst Wood II
6 0 Horley AFC II v Crawley Phoenix
1 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Royal Earlswood
Division Five South
1 1 Cuckfield Town III v Lindfield III
0 5 Hurstpierpoint III v Poets Corner
4 1 Marle Place Wanderers Development v Welcroft Park Rangers III
3 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Scaynes Hill II