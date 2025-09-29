Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

Latest fixtures and results

Fixtures (all matches kick off at 2pm unless stated)

Friday, October 3

Division Five South

Ringmer AFC IV v Barcombe II, Caburn Community Ground KO 8pm.

Saturday, October 4

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup (round one)

The Junior Club Tackleway v Hurstpierpoint

Sussex CFA Junior Cup (round one)

Diversity United v Buxted

Yapton II v Cuckfield Town III

Crawley United v Worthing Town II

Bosham II v Seaford Town II

Victoria Baptist v Ringmer AFC II

Willingdon Athletic v Horsham Crusaders Raiders

Junior Charity Cup (round one)

Southgate United v Portslade Athletic

Ifield v Nutley

Jarvis Brook II v Cuckfield Rangers II

Dormansland Rockets v Caterham

Mowatt Challenge Cup (round two)

Ashurst Wood v Smallfield

Malins Challenge Cup (round one)

Cuckfield Town II v Newick

Parsons Challenge Cup (round one)

Southwick v Maresfield Village

West Hoathly v Warlingham II

Brian Hall Challenge Cup (round one)

Poets Corner v Royal Earlswood

Welcroft Park Rangers IIIv Crawley United II

Scaynes Hill IIv Forgewood

Round two

Lindfield III v Ashurst Wood II

Premier Division

Balcombe v Crowhurst KO 1:30pm

Cuckfield Rangers v Hollington United

Polegate Town v Shoreham II

Punnetts Town v Lindfield

Reigate Priory II v Rotherfield

Westfield v Holland Sports

Championship

AFC Varndeanians II v Copthorne II KO 2:30pm

Eastbourne Town II v Sovereign Saints

Roffey II v Cuckfield Town

Wivelsfield Green v Oakwood II

Division One

BN Dons v Newhaven

Preston Manor Royals v Oxted & District KO. 3pm

Reigate Priory U23 v Nutfield

Welcroft Park Rangers v Warlingham

Division Two North

Balcombe II v Ansty FC KO.3:30pm

Frenches Athletic II v Lindfield II

Old Oxted Town v Reigate Priory 'A'

Wakehams Green v Ifield

Division Two South

Barcombe v Brighton & Sussex Medical

Eastbourne Athletic v Rotherfield II

Horsted Keynes v Ridgewood

Division Three North

Charlwood Village v Gatwick Warriors

Copthorne 'A' v Forest Row U23

Holland Sports II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Sovereign Saints II v BN Dons II

Division Four North

East Grinstead Harriers v FC Railway

Ifield Albion II v Ifield

Oxted & District II v Horley AFC

Smallfield II v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

Ansty FC II v AFC Varndeanians

Hartfield v The View

Hurstpierpoint II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Marle Place Wanderers v Keymer & Hassocks

Plumpton Athletic v Ditchling

Division Five North

Caterham II v Godstone United

Crawley Phoenix v Gatwick Warriors II

Reigate Priory 'C'v Horley AFC II

Division Five South

Hurstpierpoint III v Marle Place Wanderers Development

Results.

Saturday, September 27

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup (round one)

2 2 Westfield II v Punnetts Town (Westfield II won 2 – 1 on penalties).

8 0 Westfield v ASC Brighton Rangers

Junior Charity Cup (round one)

3 0 Ansty FC v Gatwick Warriors II

1 0 Athletico Redhill v Caterham II

Montgomery Challenge Cup (round one)

2 2 Copthorne II v Rotherfield (Copthorne II won 4 – 2 on penalties).

Mowatt Challenge Cup (round one)

1 4 Forest Row II v Wivelsfield Green

Somerville Challenge Cup (round one)

2 4 Ifield Albion v Cuckfield Rangers II

5 0 Balcombe II v A.S Crawley XI

1 5 Jarvis Brook II v Warlingham

5 4 Frenches Athletic II v Old Oxted Town

Stratford Challenge Cup (round two)

4 2 Portslade Athletic v Buxted

2 7 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v AFC Hurst

Premier Division

8 0 Balcombe v Polegate Town

2 0 Cuckfield Rangers v Shoreham II

4 0 Frenches Athletic v Holland Sports

3 2 Lindfield v Hollington United

0 2 Reigate Priory II v Crowhurst

Championship

7 3 AFC Varndeanians II v Roffey II

7 2 Cuckfield Town v Oakwood II

4 0 Hurstpierpoint v AFC Uckfield Town II

3 3 Smallfield v Eastbourne Town II

Division One

4 3 Ashurst Wood v Reigate Priory U23

2 3 Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons

2 1 Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II

Division Two North

2 4 Lindfield II v Crawley United

1 0 Wakehams Green v Reigate Priory 'A'

Division Two South

4 3 Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC III

5 1 Rotherfield II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

2 1 Willingdon Athletic v Eastbourne Athletic

Division Three North

0 3 Dormansland Rockets v Charlwood Village

4 2 Gatwick Warriors v Forest Row U23

3 2 Ifield v Caterham

Division Three South

6 1 BN Dons II v Montpelier Villa

3 3 Nutley v Cuckfield Town II

Division Four North

2 0 FC Railway v Reigate Priory

2 0 Horley AFC v Ifield Albion II

5 1 Oxted & District II v Smallfield II

2 2 Warlingham II v Ifield II

1 1 West Hoathly v Southgate

Division Four South

5 7 Ditchling v Ansty FC II

7 1 Hurstpierpoint II v AFC Varndeanians III

1 2 Keymer & Hassocks v Southwick

0 8 Maresfield Village v Marle Place Wanderers

1 3 Plumpton Athletic v Hartfield

4 3 The View v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Division Five North

8 2 Forgewood v Crawley United II

0 2 Godstone United v Ashurst Wood II

6 0 Horley AFC II v Crawley Phoenix

1 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Royal Earlswood

Division Five South

1 1 Cuckfield Town III v Lindfield III

0 5 Hurstpierpoint III v Poets Corner

4 1 Marle Place Wanderers Development v Welcroft Park Rangers III

3 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Scaynes Hill II

