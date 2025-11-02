Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

Results & Fixtures

Results.

Saturday, November 1

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey), round one

1 0 Trenham v Reigate Priory II

2 3 Westminster Casuals v Frenches Athletic

Sussex CFA Junior Cup, round two

3 1 Stedham United v Cuckfield Town III [

5 3 Billingshurst III v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

1 3 East Grinstead Harriers v Wakehams Green

4 2 Southwick v Pevensy & Westham

6 3 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Lindfield II

6 0 AFC Varndeanians III v Bognor Rovers

1 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Burwash [ Away Win on penalties ]

Burwash won penalties 5 – 4 on penalties

1 4 Welcroft Park Rangers v Preston Manor Royals

4 0 BN Dons II v Ninfield II

3 4 Goring by Sea Cricket v Newhaven II

2 3 Slinfold v Seaford Town II

5 3 Ashington Rovers v Willingdon Athletic

Junior Charity Cup, round one

2 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ridgewood [

4 6 Ringmer AFC III v Charlwood Village

Montgomery Challenge Cup, round one

1 3 Cuckfield Rangers v Wivelsfield Green

Malins Challenge Cup, round one

3 2 Montpelier Villa AFC v Reigate Priory 'B'

1 2 Polegate Town II v Athletico Redhill

Parsons Challenge Cup, round one

5 2 Horley AFC v Ashurst Wood II

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

6 0 Ringmer AFC IV v Godstone United [ Round 1 ]

3 6 Caterham II v Marle Place Wanderers Development [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

5 0 Crowhurst v Lindfield

2 1 Holland Sports v Hollington United

3 1 Punnetts Town v Polegate Town

2 2 Rotherfield v Shoreham II

Championship

9 1 Hurstpierpoint v AFC Varndeanians II

1 1 Oakwood II v Cuckfield Town

Division One

1 1 Reigate Priory U23 v Ashurst Wood

0 4 Warlingham v BN Dons

Division Two North

4 1 A.S Crawley XI v Jarvis Brook II

3 3 Ifield Albion v Frenches Athletic II

1 0 Old Oxted Town v Ansty FC

2 2 Reigate Priory 'A' v Balcombe II

Division Two South

4 0 Barcombe v Rotherfield II

1 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Horsted Keynes

Division Three North

0 2 Caterham v Copthorne 'A'

6 1 Dormansland Rockets v Holland Sports II

1 3 Forest Row U23 v Gatwick Warriors

Division Three South

4 2 AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic

4 2 Nutley v Newick

Division Four North

0 1 FC Railway v Ifield Albion II

2 5 Ifield II v Oxted & District II

2 5 Smallfield II v West Hoathly

4 1 Southgate United v Warlingham II

Division Four South

1 3 Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks

3 5 Hartfield v Maresfield Village

7 0 Marle Place Wanderers v Welcroft Park Rangers II

3 3 The View v Hurstpierpoint II

Division Five North

0 15 Crawley Phoenix v Forgewood

1 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Crawley United II

Division Five South

0 5 Maresfield Village II v Barcombe II

2 1 Scaynes Hill II v Hurstpierpoint III

Fixtures.

All matches kick off at 2pm unless stated.

Saturday, November 8

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, round three

Rotherfield v Hailsham Town

Cuckfield Rangers v Rustington

Harting v Hollington United

Westfield v Chichester City II

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey), round one

Forestdale v Holland Sports

Sussex CFA Junior Cup, round two

BN Dons v Poets Corner

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup, round one

Woodmansterne Hyde v Warlingham

Junior Charity Cup, round two

A.S Crawley XI v Dormansland Rockets

Mowatt Challenge Cup, round two

Nutfield v Old Oxted Town

Stratford Challenge Cup, round two

Montpelier Villa AFC v Gatwick Warriors, ] KO.3:00 PM

Charlwood Village v Holland Sports II

Malins Challenge Cup, round two

Ifield Albion II v Plumpton Athletic

Parsons Challenge Cup, round two

Keymer & Hassocks v West Hoathly

Tester Challenge Cup, round one

Welcroft Park Rangers II v The View

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

Barcombe II v Gatwick Warriors II [ Round 1 ]

Crawley Phoenix v Crawley United II [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

Frenches Athletic v Crowhurst

Lindfield v Polegate Town

Punnetts Town v Shoreham II

Reigate Priory II v Balcombe

Championship

AFC Uckfield Town II v Wivelsfield Green

Copthorne II v Cuckfield Town

Eastbourne Town II v AFC Varndeanians II

Hurstpierpoint v Roffey II

Sovereign Saints v Oakwood II

Division One

Ashurst Wood v Welcroft Park Rangers

Forest Row II v Reigate Priory U23

Newhaven II v Preston Manor Royals

Oxted & District v Ringmer AFC II

Division Two North

Ansty FC v Jarvis Brook II

Crawley United v Lindfield II

Reigate Priory 'A' v Ifield

Wakehams Green v Balcombe II

Division Two South

Buxted v Eastbourne Athletic

Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II

Ridgewood v Barcombe

Ringmer AFC III v Brighton & Sussex Medical School KO.1:00 PM

Willingdon Athletic

Division Three North

Athletico Redhill v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Caterham v Forest Row U23

Ifield v Copthorne 'A' fixture

Division Three South

Cuckfield Town II v BN Dons II

Nutley v AFC Hurst

Polegate Town II v Sovereign Saints II

Portslade Athletic v Newick

Division Four North

Horley AFC v FC Railway

Reigate Priory 'B' v Oxted & District KO. 2:15 PM

Southgate United v Ifield II

Warlingham II v Smallfield II

Division Four South

AFC Varndeanians III v Marle Place Wanderers

Hartfield v Ansty FC II

Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint II

Southwick v Ditchling

Division Five North

Godstone United v Caterham II

Horley AFC II v Ashurst Wood II

Royal Earlswood v Forgewood

Division Five South

Hurstpierpoint III v Cuckfield Town III

Lindfield III v Scaynes Hill II

Marle Place Wanderers Development v Maresfield Village II

Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers III KO.3:30pm

