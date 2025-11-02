Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Results.
Saturday, November 1
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey), round one
1 0 Trenham v Reigate Priory II
2 3 Westminster Casuals v Frenches Athletic
Sussex CFA Junior Cup, round two
3 1 Stedham United v Cuckfield Town III [
5 3 Billingshurst III v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
1 3 East Grinstead Harriers v Wakehams Green
4 2 Southwick v Pevensy & Westham
6 3 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Lindfield II
6 0 AFC Varndeanians III v Bognor Rovers
1 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Burwash [ Away Win on penalties ]
Burwash won penalties 5 – 4 on penalties
1 4 Welcroft Park Rangers v Preston Manor Royals
4 0 BN Dons II v Ninfield II
3 4 Goring by Sea Cricket v Newhaven II
2 3 Slinfold v Seaford Town II
5 3 Ashington Rovers v Willingdon Athletic
Junior Charity Cup, round one
2 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ridgewood [
4 6 Ringmer AFC III v Charlwood Village
Montgomery Challenge Cup, round one
1 3 Cuckfield Rangers v Wivelsfield Green
Malins Challenge Cup, round one
3 2 Montpelier Villa AFC v Reigate Priory 'B'
1 2 Polegate Town II v Athletico Redhill
Parsons Challenge Cup, round one
5 2 Horley AFC v Ashurst Wood II
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
6 0 Ringmer AFC IV v Godstone United [ Round 1 ]
3 6 Caterham II v Marle Place Wanderers Development [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
5 0 Crowhurst v Lindfield
2 1 Holland Sports v Hollington United
3 1 Punnetts Town v Polegate Town
2 2 Rotherfield v Shoreham II
Championship
9 1 Hurstpierpoint v AFC Varndeanians II
1 1 Oakwood II v Cuckfield Town
Division One
1 1 Reigate Priory U23 v Ashurst Wood
0 4 Warlingham v BN Dons
Division Two North
4 1 A.S Crawley XI v Jarvis Brook II
3 3 Ifield Albion v Frenches Athletic II
1 0 Old Oxted Town v Ansty FC
2 2 Reigate Priory 'A' v Balcombe II
Division Two South
4 0 Barcombe v Rotherfield II
1 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Horsted Keynes
Division Three North
0 2 Caterham v Copthorne 'A'
6 1 Dormansland Rockets v Holland Sports II
1 3 Forest Row U23 v Gatwick Warriors
Division Three South
4 2 AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic
4 2 Nutley v Newick
Division Four North
0 1 FC Railway v Ifield Albion II
2 5 Ifield II v Oxted & District II
2 5 Smallfield II v West Hoathly
4 1 Southgate United v Warlingham II
Division Four South
1 3 Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks
3 5 Hartfield v Maresfield Village
7 0 Marle Place Wanderers v Welcroft Park Rangers II
3 3 The View v Hurstpierpoint II
Division Five North
0 15 Crawley Phoenix v Forgewood
1 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Crawley United II
Division Five South
0 5 Maresfield Village II v Barcombe II
2 1 Scaynes Hill II v Hurstpierpoint III
Fixtures.
All matches kick off at 2pm unless stated.
Saturday, November 8
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, round three
Rotherfield v Hailsham Town
Cuckfield Rangers v Rustington
Harting v Hollington United
Westfield v Chichester City II
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey), round one
Forestdale v Holland Sports
Sussex CFA Junior Cup, round two
BN Dons v Poets Corner
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup, round one
Woodmansterne Hyde v Warlingham
Junior Charity Cup, round two
A.S Crawley XI v Dormansland Rockets
Mowatt Challenge Cup, round two
Nutfield v Old Oxted Town
Stratford Challenge Cup, round two
Montpelier Villa AFC v Gatwick Warriors, ] KO.3:00 PM
Charlwood Village v Holland Sports II
Malins Challenge Cup, round two
Ifield Albion II v Plumpton Athletic
Parsons Challenge Cup, round two
Keymer & Hassocks v West Hoathly
Tester Challenge Cup, round one
Welcroft Park Rangers II v The View
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
Barcombe II v Gatwick Warriors II [ Round 1 ]
Crawley Phoenix v Crawley United II [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
Frenches Athletic v Crowhurst
Lindfield v Polegate Town
Punnetts Town v Shoreham II
Reigate Priory II v Balcombe
Championship
AFC Uckfield Town II v Wivelsfield Green
Copthorne II v Cuckfield Town
Eastbourne Town II v AFC Varndeanians II
Hurstpierpoint v Roffey II
Sovereign Saints v Oakwood II
Division One
Ashurst Wood v Welcroft Park Rangers
Forest Row II v Reigate Priory U23
Newhaven II v Preston Manor Royals
Oxted & District v Ringmer AFC II
Division Two North
Ansty FC v Jarvis Brook II
Crawley United v Lindfield II
Reigate Priory 'A' v Ifield
Wakehams Green v Balcombe II
Division Two South
Buxted v Eastbourne Athletic
Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II
Ridgewood v Barcombe
Ringmer AFC III v Brighton & Sussex Medical School KO.1:00 PM
Willingdon Athletic
Division Three North
Athletico Redhill v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Caterham v Forest Row U23
Ifield v Copthorne 'A' fixture
Division Three South
Cuckfield Town II v BN Dons II
Nutley v AFC Hurst
Polegate Town II v Sovereign Saints II
Portslade Athletic v Newick
Division Four North
Horley AFC v FC Railway
Reigate Priory 'B' v Oxted & District KO. 2:15 PM
Southgate United v Ifield II
Warlingham II v Smallfield II
Division Four South
AFC Varndeanians III v Marle Place Wanderers
Hartfield v Ansty FC II
Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint II
Southwick v Ditchling
Division Five North
Godstone United v Caterham II
Horley AFC II v Ashurst Wood II
Royal Earlswood v Forgewood
Division Five South
Hurstpierpoint III v Cuckfield Town III
Lindfield III v Scaynes Hill II
Marle Place Wanderers Development v Maresfield Village II
Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers III KO.3:30pm