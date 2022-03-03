League and cup double a step nearer after Worthing's perfect week

First came a 3-0 home win over Enfield that left the Rebels eight points clear at the top of the Isthmian premier with 11 games to play.

Then they swept aside division-lower Three Bridges 5-0 to reach their first Sussex Senior Cup final for six years.

Worthing celebrate the opener against Enfield / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Typically, Hinshelwood is urging caution, saying they’ve won nothing yet and talking of many tough tests still to come. And the coming week proves him right, with Worthing on the road to promotion hopefuls Lewes on Saturday and relegation battlers East Thurrock next Tuesday.

Against third-placed Enfield in front of 1,532 at Woodside Road, goals from Jasper Pattenden and loanee Davide Rodari (2) earned the points.

In Tuesday’s SSC semi-final at Lancing, Pattenden and Rodari were on target again and Reece Meekums (2) and Callum Kealy also scored.

A delighted Hinshelwood said: “I couldn’t have asked any more of the players from these two games.

Davide Rodari is mobbed after a second half strike / Picture: Marcus Hoare

“Against Enfield it was arguably one of our best performances of the season. We moved the ball around really well, created chances and took chances – and it could have been a more emphatic scoreline.

“For me the clean sheets are as important as the goals we’re scoring.

“Harrison Male’s not had a lot to do in some recent games but when called upon he’s there with a save. The whole defensive unit is doing well, with the trophy game at Haywards Heath last week the exception.

“In the Senior Cup semi-final, the first goal was important. It always is in semis. We got it and after that we were quite comfortable.”

And Hinshelwood dedicated the county cup final spot to the fans.

“Our following has been phenomenal in recent seasons and we’ve not always done as well in the cups as we should, so it’s great to get to a final,” he said.

They’ll face Brighton U23s or Horsham and the boss added: “It’ll be a great occasion at the Amex.”