The dust has settled on Horsham FC’s memorable FA Cup adventure to Chesterfield – now thoughts turn to their Isthmian Premier campaign.

The Hornets sit tenth in the league following Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw at Chichester City, in which City took the lead from the spot before Horsham levelled seven minutes from time.

The Hornets have games in hand on all the teams above them.

Horsham face a congested November, in which they’ll play five Isthmian Premier games plus matches in the FA Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup.

Horsham celebrate equalising at Chichester City. Picture by John Lines

Speaking after the Hornets’ FA Cup defeat, Di Paola said his side would be ‘playing catch up’ with the rest of the division, and he’d look to use his squad’s depth.

He said: “It’s the same as last year – you’re always on a stretch because you’re not playing at the same time as all the other teams.

“We’ve got an FA Trophy game in a couple of weeks, and there'll be loads of games played [in November].

“But it is what it is. We just have to focus on the league campaign now until we play Maidstone in the Trophy. We’ve just got to try and pick up some points where we can.

Action from Chichester City v Horsham

“We’ve got boys that deserve to play that didn’t play against Chesterfield. For players at our level that’s tough. It’s tough that they’ve maybe not started or got on.

“We need to utilise all those boys over the next few games and make sure that we pick the right teams and we’ve got freshness in the squad.

“They’re such a good, solid group of players that we need them all to contribute over the next few games.”

Horsham go to Cray Valley PM this Saturday and Chatham on Tuesday.