Little Common 0 Broadbridge Heath 1

Broadbridge Heath began the new league season with a win in East Sussex.

Heath made the long journey to face a tough Little Common side on a hard, bobbly pitch. The game was played at a frantic pace early doors as both sides battled the conditions on a humid afternoon.

Ben Cooksley turns to celebrate the winner against Little Common | Picture: Chris Gregory for SCFL

Heath had the greater share of the possession but Little Common always looked like they could cause trouble with long direct balls from both the keeper and experienced player-manager Russell Eldridge.

Heath were awarded a penalty on six minutes. Good build up play between new signing Sam Lemon and Mason Doughty, resulted in Lemon being brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Jamie Taylor stepped up to take the kick but the Little Common No1 saved comfortably.

On 42 minutes good play from Heath finished with a long-range strike by Matt Penfold narrowly going wide of the post.

Heath continued to push forward after the break with Doughty having a shot well saved and then Taylor having a deflected shot tipped on to the post excellently by the home keeper.

Then, with time running out, it was down to young substitute Ben Cooksley to score the winner in the 80th minute.

Good play down the right hand side allowed Frankland to shoot, and the defender’s block fell to Cooksley who rifled home much to the delight of the travelling Bears supporters.

Heath comfortably saw out the remainder of the game to seal a good three points away from home.

Man-of-the-match was Matt Penfold

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “The lads worked really hard and kept trying to play the right way and were rewarded in the end. Getting the three points away from home against a tough side is the perfect start for us.”

Broadbridge Heath visit Littlehampton Town – newly promoted to the Isthmian League – in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Roffey 0 Eastbourne Town 3

Terry Eames took the helm for Roffey’s first ever game in the SCFL Premier but after finishing as champions in Division One last season, it was a very young side that took on Eastbourne Town.

Town – the oldest club in Sussex – also had a new manager with Jude Macdonald fielding a new-look squad, but with more experience to back up his younger players.

The visitors took the lead after 11 minutes when Tyler Capon reacted fastest to sweep in a cross.

Such an early goal could have deflated the young Boars but they dug in and mainly kept Town at arm’s length with Jacob Bennett having to make two great saves from just inside and outside the box.

At the other end midfield dynamo James Pearse and under-18 Morgan Prill saw shots go narrowly off target to leave the half-time score at 0-1.

Roffey knew if they could stay in the game they could give it a real go in the last part of the game.

Unfortunately, on the hour, ex-Haywards Heath player Lloyd Cotton got between two defenders to head Eastbourne into a two-goal lead.

The task now looked tough for the tiring young Boars and, although they continued to hold Town at bay, they were unable to threaten Chris Winterton in the visitors’ goal.

The visitors remained stronger to the end with Jacob James Minty converting a cross to make it 3-0 in the 75th minute.

Roffey could have subsided at this point but battled on to the end to leave the score unchanged.

The Boars only had three of last year’s championship winning team - Brendan Milborrow, Aaron Collins and Pearse – plus new signing Bennett in the squad, with rest being made up of under-23s and under-18s.

There is obviously a lot of potential in the young players but they will need more senior players around them to help them develop and enable Roffey to start picking up points in the Premier Division.

Roffey: Bennett, Collins, E Prill, Gibbs, Milborrow, Cranston, Pearse, Relleen, Jannells, M Prill, Hanslow. Subs: Dunne, Hastings, Briggs, Smith, Stephens.