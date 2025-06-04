League One young guns and League Two club to visit Horsham FC in pre-season as friendly schedule is announced

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Jun 2025, 18:58 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 19:05 BST

Horsham FC have announced their schedule of warm-up matches ahead of their debut season in National League South.

All six of the Hornets’ friendly matches are at home, including games against League Two outfit Bromley and a side comprised of young talent from AFC Wimbledon, who were promoted to League One via the play-offs last month.

Horsham also have two opportunities to lift silverware before the 2025-26 campaign has officially begun.

The Hornets travel to Culver Road, Lancing for the Sussex Community Shield to take on SCFL Premier champions Hassocks.

Horsham celebrate after winning the Isthmian Premier title on the final day of the season. Picture by John LinesHorsham celebrate after winning the Isthmian Premier title on the final day of the season. Picture by John Lines
Horsham celebrate after winning the Isthmian Premier title on the final day of the season. Picture by John Lines

Horsham turned in a five-star display last summer as they thumped Steyning Town to lift the Sussex Community Shield.

The Hornets then entertain Velocity Trophy winners Billericay Town at the Fusion Aviation Community in the Isthmian League Charity Shield, which pits the league champions against the league cup winners.

Horsham’s full list of friendly fixtures is as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 8 – Chichester City (H)
  • Saturday, July 12 – Walton & Hersham (H)
  • Tuesday, July 15 – Burgess Hill Town (H)
  • Saturday, July 19 – Bromley (H)
  • Tuesday, July 22 – AFC Wimbledon under-19s (H)
  • Saturday, July 26 – Havant & Waterlooville (H)
