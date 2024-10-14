There have been 497 yellow cards and nine red cards so far this season in League One.There have been 497 yellow cards and nine red cards so far this season in League One.
League One's dirtiest sides so far this season and where Crawley Town, Burton Albion, Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:24 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 17:59 BST
There have been just nine red cards dished out around League One so far this season.

Two of those reds have been dished out to Lincoln City, while there have been 497 bookings.

Crawley have 28 yellow cards and no reds so far. So how does their discipline record compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League One fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 17 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Wycombe Wanderers - 17pts

Y: 17 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 14 DB:1 R:0

2. Reading - 17pts

Y: 14 DB:1 R:0 Photo: Warren Little

Y: 13 DB: 0 R: 1

3. Bristol Rovers - 18pts

Y: 13 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 18 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Stockport County - 18pts

Y: 18 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

