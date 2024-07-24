Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is rated as League One's most valuable player.Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is rated as League One's most valuable player.
League One's £29m dream team following latest big-money moves, including Birmingham City, Wrexham, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town players

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
This is the most valuable side that League One can field right now.

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which has selected this side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The team – valued at a whopping £28.87m - features players from Birmingham City, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham.

Take a look at this side and give us your thoughts via our social media channels.

Position: KeeperValue: £1.52m

1. Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham)

Position: KeeperValue: £1.52mPhoto: Ben Roberts Photo

Position: Right-backValue: £3.38m

2. Calvin Ramsay (Wigan Athletic)

Position: Right-backValue: £3.38mPhoto: Getty Images

Position: Centre-backValue: £2.53m

3. Christoph Klarer (Birmingham City)

Position: Centre-backValue: £2.53mPhoto: Getty Images

Position: Central defenderValue: £2.71m

4. Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City)

Position: Central defenderValue: £2.71mPhoto: Getty Images

