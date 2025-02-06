League safety won’t change Chichester City’s quest for victories

Chichester City are all but safe in the Isthmian premier division with 14 games to spare – but they just want their winning run to continue.

Saturday’s 2-1 home victory over Wingate and Finchley was their SEVENTH in a row and eighth win in nine.

That run began in mid-December – after a run of three straight defeats that had boss Miles Rutherford admitting they were right in a relegation battle.

Talk of going back to the Isthmian south-east division seems a way off now, and some are tipping them to gatecrash the premier division play-offs and fight for a place in National League South.

Jimmy Wild heada at goal in Chichester City's win over Wingate and Finchley | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford, typically, is keeping his feet on the ground and warning they could yet finish anywhere from fifth to 15th – and said there’d be no relaxing over the final three months of the season.

City’s unbeaten run faces two stern tests within the next week.

They go to ninth-placed Folkestone on Saturday then make a rearranged visit to Dartford – the division’s new leaders – on Tuesday night. Last Saturday’s win came courtesty of another pleasing team performance and goals by Jimmy Wild – his 25th of the season in all competitions – and defencer Curtis Da Costa.

Wild is now the division’s top scorer, with 21 league goals.

Chichester City and Wingate and Finchley in action at Oaklands Park | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford said: “We weren’t as good as we have been lately but we seem to have a habit of winning games at the minute even when not at our best.

"We’ve pretty much achieved what we set out to do – survival – something many people said we wouldn’t do.

"We’re not going to relax now, you can’t in football and you can’t in this league. It’s still one where anybody can beat anybody.

"In fact the next month will tell us a lot about where we are – Folkestone and Dartford will be difficult away games then we have Cray Valley at home after that – you only have to look at how well they’ve done this season.”

Rutherford said having a settled line-up and a season relatively free of injury setbacks had played a big part in their successful campaign. He has said thar hardest aspect has been not being to give more minutes to some who deserve them.