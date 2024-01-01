League Two transfer window: Forest Green Rovers set to sign Sutton United star, MK Dons want Aston Villa keeper on loan, Doncaster Rovers target Bolton Wanderers loan move and new deals for Wrexham duo- 1st Jan 2024
League Two sides have already taken advantage with Notts County and Walsall amongst those who have already agreed deals for players.
Forest Green Rovers are said to be ready to pinch a striker from their relegation rivals, though they face competition from Mansfield Town and Bradford City for his attacking options.
Doncaster Rovers are said to have their eyes on a loan deal for Bolton Wanderers forward, while Swindon Town will need to rejig their plans with Bradford City set to dish them out a big blow.
MK Dons have a big decision to make over the future of Dan Kemp, who has been in fine form on loan at Swindon Town. They are also said to be looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 1st January 2024.