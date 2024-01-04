BREAKING
Stockport County want to take Newcastle midfielder Joe White on loan for the second-half of the season, according to The Shields Gazette. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Stockport's League Two rivals Crewe, but his loan spell at Gresty Road is set to expire on 14th January.Stockport County want to take Newcastle midfielder Joe White on loan for the second-half of the season, according to The Shields Gazette. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Stockport's League Two rivals Crewe, but his loan spell at Gresty Road is set to expire on 14th January.
Stockport County want to take Newcastle midfielder Joe White on loan for the second-half of the season, according to The Shields Gazette. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Stockport's League Two rivals Crewe, but his loan spell at Gresty Road is set to expire on 14th January.

League Two transfer window: Stockport County target Newcastle United midfielder, Blackburn Rovers close in on Crewe Alexandra player, Gillingham after Peterborough United striker, Doncaster Rovers loan Bolton Wanderers youngster, Colchester United sign Motherwell striker and Arsenal midfielder's League Two loan deal ends early - 4th Jan 2024

The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 12:25 GMT

Plenty of clubs around League Two have been busy fine-tuning their squads, with plenty bringing in Premier League and Championship youngsters on loan.

Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United are amongst the clubs to have most recently done deals.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals, as of 4th January 2024.

Stockport County want to take Newcastle midfielder Joe White on loan for the second-half of the season, according to The Shields Gazette. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Stockport's League Two rivals Crewe, but his loan spell at Gresty Road is set to expire on 14th January.

1. Joe White

Stockport County want to take Newcastle midfielder Joe White on loan for the second-half of the season, according to The Shields Gazette. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Stockport's League Two rivals Crewe, but his loan spell at Gresty Road is set to expire on 14th January. Photo: George Wood:Joe White

Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Connor O’Riordan with just the formalities of the deal left to complete, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

2. Connor O’Riordan

Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Connor O’Riordan with just the formalities of the deal left to complete, as per the Lancashire Telegraph. Photo: Pete Norton

Colchester United have signed striker Conor Wilkinson. The striker has been signed from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell for an undisclosed fee, having been with the Steelmen for the past six months. (Club website)

3. Conor Wilkinson (Colchester United)

Colchester United have signed striker Conor Wilkinson. The striker has been signed from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell for an undisclosed fee, having been with the Steelmen for the past six months. (Club website) Photo: Pete Norton

It’s been reported that the Gillingham have made an enquiry for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris - a striker apparently also on the radar of Charlton Athletic. (KentOnline)

4. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

It’s been reported that the Gillingham have made an enquiry for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris - a striker apparently also on the radar of Charlton Athletic. (KentOnline) Photo: Pete Norton

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNewcastle UnitedBlackburn RoversPeterborough UnitedDoncaster RoversGillinghamArsenal