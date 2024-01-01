The transfer window has officially opened it’s door for business.

League Two sides have already taken advantage with Notts County, Wrexhama and Walsall amongst those who have already agreed deals for new players or with current squad members.

Forest Green Rovers are said to be ready to pinch a striker from their relegation rivals, though they face competition from Mansfield Town and Bradford City for his attacking options.

Doncaster Rovers are said to have their eyes on a loan deal for Bolton Wanderers forward, while Swindon Town will need to rejig their plans with Bradford City set to dish them out a big blow.

MK Dons have a big decision to make over the future of Dan Kemp, who has been in fine form on loan at Swindon Town. They are also said to be looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals as of 1st January 2024.

1 . Jake Bickerstaff (Wrexham) Wrexham striker Jake Bickerstaff has signed a contract extension to the end of the 2025-26 season. The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

2 . Jack Earing (Walsall) Walsall midfielder Jack Earing has signed a new deal at the League Two club until the summer of 2025. The 24-year-old returned at the start of December after 11 months out with a knee injury. Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee (Wrexham) Paul Mullin (L) and Elliot Lee (C) have both signed new long-term deal with Wrexham to the end of the 2026/27 season. Lee is the club's top scorer this season with 13 goals from 29 games. Photo: OLI SCARFF